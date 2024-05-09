Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock price on the last day opened at ₹837.9 and closed at ₹856.95. The high for the day was ₹866.7 and the low was ₹837.9. The market capitalization stood at ₹209,782.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹913.95 and ₹681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,580 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 0.41% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 30.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1849 k & BSE volume was 42 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹866.7 & ₹837.9 yesterday to end at ₹856.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
