Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 09 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 09 May 2024, by 0.47 %. The stock closed at 856.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 861 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock price on the last day opened at 837.9 and closed at 856.95. The high for the day was 866.7 and the low was 837.9. The market capitalization stood at 209,782.85 crore. The 52-week high and low were 913.95 and 681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 42,580 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 0.41% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
09 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1892 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2709 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1849 k & BSE volume was 42 k.

09 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹856.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 866.7 & 837.9 yesterday to end at 856.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

