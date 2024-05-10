Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 10 May 2024, by -3.64 %. The stock closed at 864.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 833.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened at 869.5, reached a high of 869.5, and closed at 864.9. The lowest point for the day was 831.9. The company's market capitalization stood at 203,058.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 913.95, and the 52-week low is 681.3. The BSE trading volume for the day was 67,658 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1856.83Support 1820.43
Resistance 2881.02Support 2808.22
Resistance 3893.23Support 3784.03
10 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 3.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
10 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2698 k

The trading volume yesterday was 12.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 67 k.

10 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹864.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 869.5 & 831.9 yesterday to end at 864.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

