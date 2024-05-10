Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 10 May 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹869.5, reached a high of ₹869.5, and closed at ₹864.9. The lowest point for the day was ₹831.9. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹203,058.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹913.95, and the 52-week low is ₹681.3. The BSE trading volume for the day was 67,658 shares.
The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|856.83
|Support 1
|820.43
|Resistance 2
|881.02
|Support 2
|808.22
|Resistance 3
|893.23
|Support 3
|784.03
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 3.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 12.91% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 67 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹869.5 & ₹831.9 yesterday to end at ₹864.9. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.
