Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹901.15 and closed at ₹886.4, with a high of ₹914.65 and a low of ₹892.6. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹220,550.69 crore. The stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹958.95 and a low of ₹723.15. BSE recorded a trading volume of 97,631 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|916.23
|Support 1
|890.48
|Resistance 2
|928.37
|Support 2
|876.87
|Resistance 3
|941.98
|Support 3
|864.73
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 0.55% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|6
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.9% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1722 k & BSE volume was 97 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹914.65 & ₹892.6 yesterday to end at ₹904.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend