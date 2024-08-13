Explore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 13 Aug 2024, by 1.47 %. The stock closed at 904.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918.25 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 905.2 and closed slightly lower at 904.95. The stock reached a high of 925.65 and a low of 898.15. The company's market capitalization stood at 223792.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for JSW Steel are 958.95 and 723.15, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 93,271 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:19:56 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: JSW Steel's share price has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at 921.20. Over the past year, JSW Steel's share price has risen by 11.78% to 921.20. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.2%
3 Months-2.6%
6 Months13.04%
YTD4.21%
1 Year11.78%
13 Aug 2024, 09:02:36 AM IST

JSW Steel to buy 66.67% in Australian coking coal miner for $170 million

Indian steelmakers mostly import coking coal from Indonesia, the USA, Russian and Australia because of scarce reserves of premium quality in the country.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/jsw-steel-australian-coking-coal-miner-170-million-expansion-m-res-nsw-hcc-11723465890895.html

13 Aug 2024, 09:02:35 AM IST

Stocks to watch: Vodafone Idea, IRCTC, JSW Steel, HUDCO, Orchid Pharma, Power Grid Corp

Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, August 13:

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/stocks-to-watch-vodafone-idea-irctc-jsw-steel-hudco-orchid-pharma-power-grid-corp-11723518091230.html

13 Aug 2024, 08:48:50 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1930.77Support 1902.67
Resistance 2942.53Support 2886.33
Resistance 3958.87Support 3874.57
13 Aug 2024, 08:30:00 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 900.0, 1.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5556
    Buy7797
    Hold8877
    Sell5543
    Strong Sell3334
13 Aug 2024, 08:17:44 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2439 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 93 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:03:24 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹904.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 925.65 & 898.15 yesterday to end at 918.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

