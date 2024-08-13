Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹905.2 and closed slightly lower at ₹904.95. The stock reached a high of ₹925.65 and a low of ₹898.15. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹223792.11 crore. The 52-week high and low for JSW Steel are ₹958.95 and ₹723.15, respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 93,271 shares.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: JSW Steel's share price has increased by 0.32% and is currently trading at ₹921.20. Over the past year, JSW Steel's share price has risen by 11.78% to ₹921.20. In comparison, the Nifty index has climbed 25.28% to 24,347.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.2%
|3 Months
|-2.6%
|6 Months
|13.04%
|YTD
|4.21%
|1 Year
|11.78%
Indian steelmakers mostly import coking coal from Indonesia, the USA, Russian and Australia because of scarce reserves of premium quality in the country.
Here are a few stocks likely to be in focus on Tuesday, August 13:
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|930.77
|Support 1
|902.67
|Resistance 2
|942.53
|Support 2
|886.33
|Resistance 3
|958.87
|Support 3
|874.57
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 1.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 93 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹925.65 & ₹898.15 yesterday to end at ₹918.25. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend