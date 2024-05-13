Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹834.05 and closed at ₹833.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹855.45, while the low was ₹834.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹208,028.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹913.95, and the 52-week low is ₹681.3. The BSE volume for the day was 120,023 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹837.9, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹853.8
The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of ₹841.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹828.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹828.6 then there can be further negative price movement.
Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of JSW Steel has decreased by -1.14% and is currently trading at ₹844.05. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 20.12% to reach ₹844.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|3.61%
|6 Months
|13.1%
|YTD
|-3.03%
|1 Year
|20.12%
Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|861.25
|Support 1
|841.25
|Resistance 2
|868.6
|Support 2
|828.6
|Resistance 3
|881.25
|Support 3
|821.25
Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 1.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2664 k
The trading volume yesterday was 22.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1947 k & BSE volume was 120 k.
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹833.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹855.45 & ₹834.05 yesterday to end at ₹833.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
