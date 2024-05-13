Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹834.05 and closed at ₹833.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹855.45, while the low was ₹834.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹208,028.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹913.95, and the 52-week low is ₹681.3. The BSE volume for the day was 120,023 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of ₹841.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹828.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹828.6 then there can be further negative price movement.
The share price of JSW Steel has decreased by -1.14% and is currently trading at ₹844.05. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 20.12% to reach ₹844.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.36%
|3 Months
|3.61%
|6 Months
|13.1%
|YTD
|-3.03%
|1 Year
|20.12%
The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|861.25
|Support 1
|841.25
|Resistance 2
|868.6
|Support 2
|828.6
|Resistance 3
|881.25
|Support 3
|821.25
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 1.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 22.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1947 k & BSE volume was 120 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹855.45 & ₹834.05 yesterday to end at ₹833.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!