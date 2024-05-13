Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Slides in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
6 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 13 May 2024, by -1.86 %. The stock closed at 853.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 837.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened at 834.05 and closed at 833.4 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 855.45, while the low was 834.05. The market capitalization stands at 208,028.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 913.95, and the 52-week low is 681.3. The BSE volume for the day was 120,023 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 May 2024, 09:38 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹837.9, down -1.86% from yesterday's ₹853.8

The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of 841.25 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 828.6. If the stock price breaks the second support of 828.6 then there can be further negative price movement.

13 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of JSW Steel has decreased by -1.14% and is currently trading at 844.05. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 20.12% to reach 844.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.42% to 22055.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.36%
3 Months3.61%
6 Months13.1%
YTD-3.03%
1 Year20.12%
13 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1861.25Support 1841.25
Resistance 2868.6Support 2828.6
Resistance 3881.25Support 3821.25
13 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 1.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
13 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2664 k

The trading volume yesterday was 22.42% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1947 k & BSE volume was 120 k.

13 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹833.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 855.45 & 834.05 yesterday to end at 833.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.