Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹928.4 and closed at ₹918.25. The stock reached a high of ₹928.4 and a low of ₹905. The company has a market capitalization of ₹221,220.91 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, JSW Steel's stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹958.95 and a low of ₹723.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 60,662 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1329 k & BSE volume was 60 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹928.4 & ₹905 yesterday to end at ₹907.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend