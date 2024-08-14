Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -1.15 %. The stock closed at 918.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 907.7 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 928.4 and closed at 918.25. The stock reached a high of 928.4 and a low of 905. The company has a market capitalization of 221,220.91 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, JSW Steel's stock has fluctuated between a high of 958.95 and a low of 723.15. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 60,662 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1390 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2436 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 42.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1329 k & BSE volume was 60 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹918.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 928.4 & 905 yesterday to end at 907.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.