LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Rises in Trading Today

10 min read . Updated: 14 May 2024, 10:50 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 14 May 2024, by 1.8 %. The stock closed at 860.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 875.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price TodayPremium
Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock price showed a positive trend on the last day, with an open price of 846.95 and a close price of 853.8. The stock reached a high of 862.85 and a low of 830.05 during the trading day. The company's market capitalization was recorded at 209563.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 913.95 and 681.3 respectively. BSE witnessed a trading volume of 77382 shares for JSW Steel.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 May 2024, 10:50:00 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is 109.91% higher than yesterday

The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 10 AM has increased by 109.91% compared to yesterday, with the price at 875.8, up by 1.83%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

14 May 2024, 10:37:30 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel touched a high of 878.9 & a low of 872.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1878.7Support 1872.5
Resistance 2881.9Support 2869.5
Resistance 3884.9Support 3866.3
14 May 2024, 10:10:00 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

14 May 2024, 09:57:59 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Jsw Steel's share price has increased by 1.65% to reach 874.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel874.314.21.65913.95681.3210212.88
Tata Steel164.91.050.64170.7104.1201340.48
Jindal Steel & Power969.8530.553.25960.0503.098933.24
Steel Authority Of India158.71.71.08170.980.565551.44
Jindal Stainless695.715.752.32747.9270.5557286.34
14 May 2024, 09:47:52 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading higher by 1.74%; Futures open interest increased by 0.54%

An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

14 May 2024, 09:36:46 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹875.55, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹860.1

The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 871.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 883.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 883.0 then there can be further positive price movement.

14 May 2024, 09:19:21 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at 867.25. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 22.48%, reaching 867.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.28%
3 Months3.57%
6 Months13.07%
YTD-2.23%
1 Year22.48%
14 May 2024, 08:51:02 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1871.0Support 1838.5
Resistance 2883.0Support 2818.0
Resistance 3903.5Support 3806.0
14 May 2024, 08:32:47 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 0.51% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
14 May 2024, 08:19:17 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1812 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2618 k

The trading volume yesterday was 30.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1735 k & BSE volume was 77 k.

14 May 2024, 08:00:51 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹853.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 862.85 & 830.05 yesterday to end at 853.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

