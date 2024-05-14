Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Rises in Trading Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock price showed a positive trend on the last day, with an open price of ₹846.95 and a close price of ₹853.8. The stock reached a high of ₹862.85 and a low of ₹830.05 during the trading day. The company's market capitalization was recorded at ₹209563.56 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹913.95 and ₹681.3 respectively. BSE witnessed a trading volume of 77382 shares for JSW Steel.
The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 10 AM has increased by 109.91% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹875.8, up by 1.83%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel touched a high of 878.9 & a low of 872.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|878.7
|Support 1
|872.5
|Resistance 2
|881.9
|Support 2
|869.5
|Resistance 3
|884.9
|Support 3
|866.3
Today, Jsw Steel's share price has increased by 1.65% to reach ₹874.3, in line with its industry counterparts. Companies like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are also experiencing growth. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|874.3
|14.2
|1.65
|913.95
|681.3
|210212.88
|Tata Steel
|164.9
|1.05
|0.64
|170.7
|104.1
|201340.48
|Jindal Steel & Power
|969.85
|30.55
|3.25
|960.0
|503.0
|98933.24
|Steel Authority Of India
|158.7
|1.7
|1.08
|170.9
|80.5
|65551.44
|Jindal Stainless
|695.7
|15.75
|2.32
|747.9
|270.55
|57286.34
An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹871.0 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹883.0. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹883.0 then there can be further positive price movement.
The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.83% and is currently trading at ₹867.25. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 22.48%, reaching ₹867.25. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.14% to 22,104.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.28%
|3 Months
|3.57%
|6 Months
|13.07%
|YTD
|-2.23%
|1 Year
|22.48%
The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|871.0
|Support 1
|838.5
|Resistance 2
|883.0
|Support 2
|818.0
|Resistance 3
|903.5
|Support 3
|806.0
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 0.51% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
The trading volume yesterday was 30.78% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1735 k & BSE volume was 77 k.
The stock traded in the range of ₹862.85 & ₹830.05 yesterday to end at ₹853.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.
