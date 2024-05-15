Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel closed today at ₹870.2, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹881.45

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹866.65 and closed at ₹860.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹885.05, while the low was ₹861.75. The market capitalization stood at ₹214,558.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹913.95 and ₹681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 125,874 shares.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel has a 6.59% MF holding & 11.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.61% in december to 6.59% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.32% in december to 11.05% in march quarter.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel's return on equity was 6.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 2.98%. Consensus estimates predict that the ROE will be 14.74% in the current fiscal year and 17.54% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel has shown an EPS growth of 34.40% and a revenue growth of 31.30% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company had a revenue of 1756990.00 cr, which is 5.87% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -6.11% for revenue and -60.31% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jsw Steel's share price dropped by 1.21% to reach ₹870.8, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is declining, whereas Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|870.8
|-10.65
|-1.21
|913.95
|681.3
|209371.36
|Tata Steel
|165.6
|0.65
|0.39
|170.7
|104.1
|202195.17
|Jindal Steel & Power
|996.6
|17.9
|1.83
|982.75
|503.0
|101661.98
|Steel Authority Of India
|166.35
|1.65
|1.0
|170.9
|80.5
|68711.29
|Jindal Stainless
|685.0
|-26.4
|-3.71
|747.9
|270.55
|56405.27
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's low price for the day was ₹863.75, while the high price reached was ₹883.5.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.02%; Futures open interest increased by 3.58%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, paired with an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed today at ₹870.2, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹881.45
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price closed the day at ₹870.2 - a 1.28% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 881.67 , 892.63 , 901.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 861.57 , 852.43 , 841.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -20.71% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Until 3 PM, the trading volume of JSW Steel has decreased by 20.71% compared to yesterday, while the price was at ₹870.2, down by 1.28%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live:
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹871.2, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹881.45
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹871.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹867.12 and ₹890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|853.83
|10 Days
|869.16
|20 Days
|867.32
|50 Days
|840.46
|100 Days
|836.08
|300 Days
|811.33
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -17.25% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 2 PM is 17.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹874.5, a decrease of 0.79%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate potential further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a high of 875.0 and a low of 870.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 873.35 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 872.2 and 870.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|874.37
|Support 1
|869.67
|Resistance 2
|877.03
|Support 2
|867.63
|Resistance 3
|879.07
|Support 3
|864.97
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹871.9, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹881.45
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹871.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹867.12 and ₹890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -2.93% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 1 PM is 2.93% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹872.1, reflecting a decrease of 1.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 876.93 and 871.38 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 871.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 876.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|876.45
|Support 1
|873.35
|Resistance 2
|878.4
|Support 2
|872.2
|Resistance 3
|879.55
|Support 3
|870.25
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 2.52%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for downward price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's high for the day was ₹883.5 while the low was ₹863.75.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.30% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 12 AM is 0.30% lower than yesterday while the price has dropped to ₹877.05, a decrease of 0.5%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 876.65 and 865.5 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 865.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 876.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|876.93
|Support 1
|871.38
|Resistance 2
|879.72
|Support 2
|868.62
|Resistance 3
|882.48
|Support 3
|865.83
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|853.83
|10 Days
|869.16
|20 Days
|867.32
|50 Days
|840.46
|100 Days
|836.08
|300 Days
|811.33
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹874.5, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹881.45
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹874.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹867.12 and ₹890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 3.24% higher than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Steel by 11 AM is 3.24% higher than yesterday, while the price is at ₹874.75, showing a decrease of -0.76%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume might indicate a further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 876.07 and 860.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 860.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 876.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|876.65
|Support 1
|865.5
|Resistance 2
|881.35
|Support 2
|859.05
|Resistance 3
|887.8
|Support 3
|854.35
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹874.1, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹881.45
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹874.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹867.12 and ₹890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Steel's share price dropped by 0.95% to reach ₹873.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is declining, whereas Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.06% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|873.1
|-8.35
|-0.95
|913.95
|681.3
|209924.36
|Tata Steel
|166.35
|1.4
|0.85
|170.7
|104.1
|203110.91
|Jindal Steel & Power
|987.35
|8.65
|0.88
|982.75
|503.0
|100718.4
|Steel Authority Of India
|166.95
|2.25
|1.37
|170.9
|80.5
|68959.12
|Jindal Stainless
|693.3
|-18.1
|-2.54
|747.9
|270.55
|57088.72
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.96% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 10 AM is 29.96% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹865.65, a decrease of 1.79%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel touched a high of 880.65 & a low of 865.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|876.07
|Support 1
|860.92
|Resistance 2
|885.93
|Support 2
|855.63
|Resistance 3
|891.22
|Support 3
|845.77
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates:
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Steel's share price dropped by 0.29% to reach ₹878.85, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is declining, but Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India are all experiencing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.21%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|878.85
|-2.6
|-0.29
|913.95
|681.3
|211306.86
|Tata Steel
|167.35
|2.4
|1.45
|170.7
|104.1
|204331.89
|Jindal Steel & Power
|993.0
|14.3
|1.46
|982.75
|503.0
|101294.75
|Steel Authority Of India
|167.2
|2.5
|1.52
|170.9
|80.5
|69062.38
|Jindal Stainless
|699.05
|-12.35
|-1.74
|747.9
|270.55
|57562.2
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹878.2, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹881.45
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹878.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹867.12 and ₹890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has decreased by -0.45% and is currently trading at ₹877.50. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 24.94%, reaching ₹877.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22,217.85 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.82%
|3 Months
|6.17%
|6 Months
|15.82%
|YTD
|0.14%
|1 Year
|24.94%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|890.87
|Support 1
|867.12
|Resistance 2
|899.78
|Support 2
|852.28
|Resistance 3
|914.62
|Support 3
|843.37
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 1.83% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2529 k
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹860.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹885.05 & ₹861.75 yesterday to end at ₹860.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
