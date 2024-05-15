Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel closed today at 870.2, down -1.28% from yesterday's 881.45

15 May 2024
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 15 May 2024, by -1.28 %. The stock closed at 881.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 870.2 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : JSW Steel's stock opened at 866.65 and closed at 860.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 885.05, while the low was 861.75. The market capitalization stood at 214,558.39 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 913.95 and 681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 125,874 shares.

Disclaimer

15 May 2024, 08:07 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel has a 6.59% MF holding & 11.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.61% in december to 6.59% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.32% in december to 11.05% in march quarter.

15 May 2024, 07:34 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel's return on equity was 6.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment value of 2.98%. Consensus estimates predict that the ROE will be 14.74% in the current fiscal year and 17.54% in the upcoming fiscal year.

15 May 2024, 07:02 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel has shown an EPS growth of 34.40% and a revenue growth of 31.30% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company had a revenue of 1756990.00 cr, which is 5.87% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -6.11% for revenue and -60.31% in profit for the fourth quarter.

15 May 2024, 06:38 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 0.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
15 May 2024, 06:04 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jsw Steel's share price dropped by 1.21% to reach 870.8, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is declining, whereas Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.08% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel870.8-10.65-1.21913.95681.3209371.36
Tata Steel165.60.650.39170.7104.1202195.17
Jindal Steel & Power996.617.91.83982.75503.0101661.98
Steel Authority Of India166.351.651.0170.980.568711.29
Jindal Stainless685.0-26.4-3.71747.9270.5556405.27
15 May 2024, 05:39 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's low price for the day was 863.75, while the high price reached was 883.5.

15 May 2024, 04:38 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -1.02%; Futures open interest increased by 3.58%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, paired with an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel, indicates a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 03:48 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed today at ₹870.2, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹881.45

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price closed the day at 870.2 - a 1.28% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 881.67 , 892.63 , 901.77. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 861.57 , 852.43 , 841.47.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

15 May 2024, 03:45 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is -20.71% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Until 3 PM, the trading volume of JSW Steel has decreased by 20.71% compared to yesterday, while the price was at 870.2, down by 1.28%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume could signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 03:32 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live:

15 May 2024, 03:18 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹871.2, down -1.16% from yesterday's ₹881.45

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at 871.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 867.12 and 890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 03:02 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 02:57 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days853.83
10 Days869.16
20 Days867.32
50 Days840.46
100 Days836.08
300 Days811.33
15 May 2024, 02:55 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is -17.25% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 2 PM is 17.25% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 874.5, a decrease of 0.79%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by a higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with a higher volume could indicate potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 02:38 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a high of 875.0 and a low of 870.3 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price dropped below the hourly support of 873.35 (Support level 1), suggesting bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 872.2 and 870.25.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1874.37Support 1869.67
Resistance 2877.03Support 2867.63
Resistance 3879.07Support 3864.97
15 May 2024, 02:12 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 0.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
15 May 2024, 02:08 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹871.9, down -1.08% from yesterday's ₹881.45

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at 871.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 867.12 and 890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 01:55 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -2.93% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 1 PM is 2.93% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 872.1, reflecting a decrease of 1.06%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 01:43 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between the levels of 876.93 and 871.38 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 871.38 and selling near the hourly resistance at 876.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1876.45Support 1873.35
Resistance 2878.4Support 2872.2
Resistance 3879.55Support 3870.25
15 May 2024, 01:12 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.72%; Futures open interest increased by 2.52%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for downward price movement. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions in anticipation of this trend continuing.

15 May 2024, 01:10 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's high for the day was 883.5 while the low was 863.75.

15 May 2024, 12:55 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -0.30% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 12 AM is 0.30% lower than yesterday while the price has dropped to 877.05, a decrease of 0.5%. Volume traded is a crucial factor in analyzing trends alongside price. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume may signal a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 12:39 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 876.65 and 865.5 levels in the last hour. Traders might want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 865.5 and selling near the hourly resistance at 876.65.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1876.93Support 1871.38
Resistance 2879.72Support 2868.62
Resistance 3882.48Support 3865.83
15 May 2024, 12:28 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days853.83
10 Days869.16
20 Days867.32
50 Days840.46
100 Days836.08
300 Days811.33
15 May 2024, 12:20 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

15 May 2024, 12:11 PM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹874.5, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹881.45

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 874.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 867.12 and 890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:52 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 3.24% higher than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Steel by 11 AM is 3.24% higher than yesterday, while the price is at 874.75, showing a decrease of -0.76%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A rise in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with increased volume might indicate a further decline in prices.

15 May 2024, 11:43 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 876.07 and 860.92 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 860.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 876.07.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1876.65Support 1865.5
Resistance 2881.35Support 2859.05
Resistance 3887.8Support 3854.35
15 May 2024, 11:21 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹874.1, down -0.83% from yesterday's ₹881.45

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at 874.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 867.12 and 890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Steel's share price dropped by 0.95% to reach 873.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is declining, whereas Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all seeing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.14% and 0.06% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel873.1-8.35-0.95913.95681.3209924.36
Tata Steel166.351.40.85170.7104.1203110.91
Jindal Steel & Power987.358.650.88982.75503.0100718.4
Steel Authority Of India166.952.251.37170.980.568959.12
Jindal Stainless693.3-18.1-2.54747.9270.5557088.72
15 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 0.91% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
15 May 2024, 10:45 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -29.96% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 10 AM is 29.96% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 865.65, a decrease of 1.79%. Both volume traded and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

15 May 2024, 10:40 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel touched a high of 880.65 & a low of 865.5 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1876.07Support 1860.92
Resistance 2885.93Support 2855.63
Resistance 3891.22Support 3845.77
15 May 2024, 10:17 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates:

15 May 2024, 09:52 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Steel's share price dropped by 0.29% to reach 878.85, while its industry counterparts are showing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is declining, but Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India are all experiencing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.18% and 0.21%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel878.85-2.6-0.29913.95681.3211306.86
Tata Steel167.352.41.45170.7104.1204331.89
Jindal Steel & Power993.014.31.46982.75503.0101294.75
Steel Authority Of India167.22.51.52170.980.569062.38
Jindal Stainless699.05-12.35-1.74747.9270.5557562.2
15 May 2024, 09:47 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.28%; Futures open interest increased by 0.49%

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

15 May 2024, 09:37 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹878.2, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹881.45

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 878.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 867.12 and 890.87 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 867.12 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 890.87 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

15 May 2024, 09:19 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has decreased by -0.45% and is currently trading at 877.50. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 24.94%, reaching 877.50. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.76% to 22,217.85 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.82%
3 Months6.17%
6 Months15.82%
YTD0.14%
1 Year24.94%
15 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1890.87Support 1867.12
Resistance 2899.78Support 2852.28
Resistance 3914.62Support 3843.37
15 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 1.83% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
15 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2529 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.94% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 125 k.

15 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹860.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 885.05 & 861.75 yesterday to end at 860.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

