Fri Aug 16 2024 09:26:12
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 16 Aug 2024, by 1.31 %. The stock closed at 890.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 901.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 908.3 and closed slightly lower at 907.7. The stock reached a high of 911 and dipped to a low of 885.25. With a market capitalization of 216,943.7 crore, the company's 52-week high and low stand at 958.95 and 723.15, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,618 shares for JSW Steel.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2024, 09:32:19 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹901.8, up 1.31% from yesterday's ₹890.15

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 901.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 879.82 and 906.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 879.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 906.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 Aug 2024, 09:18:03 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel's share price has increased by 1.70% today, currently trading at 905.25. Over the past year, JSW Steel's share price has risen by 11.36% to 905.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.78%
3 Months-5.69%
6 Months9.47%
YTD1.14%
1 Year11.36%
16 Aug 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1906.37Support 1879.82
Resistance 2922.43Support 2869.33
Resistance 3932.92Support 3853.27
16 Aug 2024, 08:33:19 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 1.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6556
    Buy7797
    Hold8877
    Sell5543
    Strong Sell3334
16 Aug 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2464 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.

16 Aug 2024, 08:00:22 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹907.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 911 & 885.25 yesterday to end at 890.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

