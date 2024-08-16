Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹908.3 and closed slightly lower at ₹907.7. The stock reached a high of ₹911 and dipped to a low of ₹885.25. With a market capitalization of ₹216,943.7 crore, the company's 52-week high and low stand at ₹958.95 and ₹723.15, respectively. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 38,618 shares for JSW Steel.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹901.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹879.82 and ₹906.37 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹879.82 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 906.37 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel's share price has increased by 1.70% today, currently trading at ₹905.25. Over the past year, JSW Steel's share price has risen by 11.36% to ₹905.25. In contrast, the Nifty index has surged by 24.04% to 24,143.75 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.78%
|3 Months
|-5.69%
|6 Months
|9.47%
|YTD
|1.14%
|1 Year
|11.36%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|906.37
|Support 1
|879.82
|Resistance 2
|922.43
|Support 2
|869.33
|Resistance 3
|932.92
|Support 3
|853.27
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 1.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|6
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|7
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.29% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 38 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹911 & ₹885.25 yesterday to end at ₹890.15. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.