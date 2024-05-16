Active Stocks
Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel closed today at ₹883.5, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹870.8

49 min read . Updated: 16 May 2024, 08:05 PM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 16 May 2024, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 870.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 883.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights Premium
Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 882.4 and closed at 881.45. The high for the day was 883.5 and the low was 863.75. The market capitalization was 212,170.62 crore. The 52-week high was 913.95 and the 52-week low was 681.3. The BSE volume was 51,293 shares traded.

16 May 2024, 08:05:56 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel has a 6.59% MF holding & 11.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.61% in december to 6.59% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.32% in december to 11.05% in march quarter.

16 May 2024, 07:40:23 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reported a ROE of 6.23% for the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.98% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.74% and 17.54%, respectively.

16 May 2024, 07:01:06 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel has shown an EPS growth of 34.40% and a revenue growth of 31.30% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 1756990.00 cr, which is 5.87% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -6.11% revenue growth and a -60.31% profit growth in the fourth quarter.

16 May 2024, 06:37:09 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 2.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
16 May 2024, 06:01:00 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Steel's share price increased by 1.79% to reach 886.35, outperforming its peers. While Steel Authority Of India and Jindal Stainless saw declines, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel886.3515.551.79913.95681.3213110.13
Tata Steel165.90.30.18170.7104.1202561.46
Jindal Steel & Power1005.311.31.14999.0503.0102549.46
Steel Authority Of India163.65-2.7-1.62170.980.567596.05
Jindal Stainless681.2-2.0-0.29747.9270.5556092.36
16 May 2024, 05:37:43 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated today with a low of 865 and a high of 888.2.

16 May 2024, 04:34:50 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.41%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

16 May 2024, 03:54:01 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 50.05% higher than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 3 PM today has increased by 50.05% compared to yesterday, with the price at 883.5, showing a 1.46% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 03:51:54 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed today at ₹883.5, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹870.8

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price closed the day at 883.5 - a 1.46% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 895.28 , 903.87 , 919.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 871.28 , 855.87 , 847.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

16 May 2024, 03:30:03 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live:

16 May 2024, 03:16:44 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹886.5, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹870.8

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 881.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 892.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 892.63 then there can be further positive price movement.

16 May 2024, 03:03:24 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days858.73
10 Days867.70
20 Days867.56
50 Days841.52
100 Days836.36
300 Days811.78
16 May 2024, 03:03:14 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 02:48:01 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 11.11% higher than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 2 PM is 11.11% higher than yesterday, with the price at 880.9, up by 1.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 02:34:33 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a high of 877.4 and a low of 867.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 876.35 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1880.17Support 1870.67
Resistance 2883.53Support 2864.53
Resistance 3889.67Support 3861.17
16 May 2024, 02:13:50 PM IST

16 May 2024, 02:00:53 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹873.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹870.8

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at 873.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 861.57 and 881.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 861.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 881.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 01:48:33 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -4.65% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 1 PM is 4.65% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at 868.55, down by 0.26%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 01:37:56 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 877.18 and 868.88 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 868.88 and selling near the hourly resistance of 877.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1876.35Support 1869.85
Resistance 2880.2Support 2867.2
Resistance 3882.85Support 3863.35
16 May 2024, 01:11:15 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.84%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 01:04:34 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's price ranged between 865 and 878.25 on the current day.

16 May 2024, 12:52:13 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.57% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 12 AM is 14.57% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at 877.25, a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.

16 May 2024, 12:42:35 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a high of 876.05 and a low of 867.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 870.47 and 872.28, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1877.18Support 1868.88
Resistance 2880.77Support 2864.17
Resistance 3885.48Support 3860.58
16 May 2024, 12:25:26 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

16 May 2024, 12:22:48 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days858.73
10 Days867.70
20 Days867.56
50 Days841.52
100 Days836.36
300 Days811.78
16 May 2024, 12:17:58 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹875.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹870.8

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 875.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 861.57 and 881.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 861.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 881.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:53:29 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -27.43% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 11 AM is 27.43% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at 872, down by 0.14%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement with increased volume, it suggests a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 11:35:11 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 872.98 and 865.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 865.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 872.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1870.47Support 1865.92
Resistance 2872.28Support 2863.18
Resistance 3875.02Support 3861.37
16 May 2024, 11:30:11 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹868.65, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹870.8

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at 868.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 861.57 and 881.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 861.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 881.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 11:19:08 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Steel's share price decreased by 0.54% to reach 866.1, while its counterparts are displaying mixed results. Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, and Jindal Stainless are all experiencing declines, whereas Jindal Steel & Power is showing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.33%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel866.1-4.7-0.54913.95681.3208241.31
Tata Steel164.3-1.3-0.79170.7104.1200607.89
Jindal Steel & Power1002.258.250.83999.0503.0102238.33
Steel Authority Of India164.9-1.45-0.87170.980.568112.36
Jindal Stainless682.45-0.75-0.11747.9270.5556195.29
16 May 2024, 11:04:27 AM IST

16 May 2024, 10:49:15 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.65% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Jsw Steel traded is down by 17.65% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 865.5, a decrease of 0.61%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

16 May 2024, 10:36:16 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel touched a high of 874.0 & a low of 866.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1872.98Support 1865.83
Resistance 2877.07Support 2862.77
Resistance 3880.13Support 3858.68
16 May 2024, 10:12:11 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates:

16 May 2024, 09:51:27 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jsw Steel's share price dropped by 0.13% to reach 869.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is declining, but Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.23% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel869.7-1.1-0.13913.95681.3209106.88
Tata Steel166.951.350.82170.7104.1203843.5
Jindal Steel & Power1006.0512.051.21999.0503.0102625.96
Steel Authority Of India167.51.150.69170.980.569186.3
Jindal Stainless673.0-10.2-1.49747.9270.5555417.15
16 May 2024, 09:42:28 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

16 May 2024, 09:37:18 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹874, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹870.8

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 874 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 861.57 and 881.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 861.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 881.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

16 May 2024, 09:18:34 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.65%, currently trading at 876.50. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 23.93%, reaching 876.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.73%
3 Months5.39%
6 Months12.69%
YTD-1.06%
1 Year23.93%
16 May 2024, 08:53:10 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1881.67Support 1861.57
Resistance 2892.63Support 2852.43
Resistance 3901.77Support 3841.47
16 May 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

16 May 2024, 08:23:36 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2540 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 51 k.

16 May 2024, 08:05:21 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹881.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 883.5 & 863.75 yesterday to end at 881.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

