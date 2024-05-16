Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel closed today at ₹883.5, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹870.8

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹882.4 and closed at ₹881.45. The high for the day was ₹883.5 and the low was ₹863.75. The market capitalization was ₹212,170.62 crore. The 52-week high was ₹913.95 and the 52-week low was ₹681.3. The BSE volume was 51,293 shares traded.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Shareholding information
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel has a 6.59% MF holding & 11.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.61% in december to 6.59% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.32% in december to 11.05% in march quarter.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reported a ROE of 6.23% for the most recent fiscal year and a return on investment of 2.98% in the last fiscal year. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.74% and 17.54%, respectively.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel has shown an EPS growth of 34.40% and a revenue growth of 31.30% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company reported a revenue of 1756990.00 cr, which is 5.87% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is expected to experience a -6.11% revenue growth and a -60.31% profit growth in the fourth quarter.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, JSW Steel's share price increased by 1.79% to reach ₹886.35, outperforming its peers. While Steel Authority Of India and Jindal Stainless saw declines, Tata Steel and Jindal Steel & Power experienced gains. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.92% and 0.93% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|886.35
|15.55
|1.79
|913.95
|681.3
|213110.13
|Tata Steel
|165.9
|0.3
|0.18
|170.7
|104.1
|202561.46
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1005.3
|11.3
|1.14
|999.0
|503.0
|102549.46
|Steel Authority Of India
|163.65
|-2.7
|-1.62
|170.9
|80.5
|67596.05
|Jindal Stainless
|681.2
|-2.0
|-0.29
|747.9
|270.55
|56092.36
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated today with a low of ₹865 and a high of ₹888.2.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.41%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates a potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 50.05% higher than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 3 PM today has increased by 50.05% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹883.5, showing a 1.46% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed today at ₹883.5, up 1.46% from yesterday's ₹870.8
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price closed the day at ₹883.5 - a 1.46% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 895.28 , 903.87 , 919.28. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 871.28 , 855.87 , 847.28.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live:
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹886.5, up 1.8% from yesterday's ₹870.8
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹881.67 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹892.63. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹892.63 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 11.11% higher than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 2 PM is 11.11% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹880.9, up by 1.16%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a high of 877.4 and a low of 867.9 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 876.35 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|880.17
|Support 1
|870.67
|Resistance 2
|883.53
|Support 2
|864.53
|Resistance 3
|889.67
|Support 3
|861.17
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹873.3, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹870.8
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹873.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹861.57 and ₹881.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹861.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 881.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is -4.65% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 1 PM is 4.65% lower than yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹868.55, down by 0.26%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 877.18 and 868.88 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support of 868.88 and selling near the hourly resistance of 877.18.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|876.35
|Support 1
|869.85
|Resistance 2
|880.2
|Support 2
|867.2
|Resistance 3
|882.85
|Support 3
|863.35
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.43%; Futures open interest increased by 0.84%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's price ranged between ₹865 and ₹878.25 on the current day.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -14.57% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 12 AM is 14.57% lower than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹877.25, a decrease of 0.74%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a high of 876.05 and a low of 867.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price exceeded both the hourly resistances at 870.47 and 872.28, suggesting strong bullish sentiment. Traders may want to consider implementing trailing stop losses to safeguard profits.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|877.18
|Support 1
|868.88
|Resistance 2
|880.77
|Support 2
|864.17
|Resistance 3
|885.48
|Support 3
|860.58
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹875.3, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹870.8
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹875.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹861.57 and ₹881.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹861.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 881.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -27.43% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 11 AM is 27.43% lower than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹872, down by 0.14%. Volume traded is a key indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. When there is a positive price movement with increased volume, it suggests a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 872.98 and 865.83 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 865.83 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 872.98.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|870.47
|Support 1
|865.92
|Resistance 2
|872.28
|Support 2
|863.18
|Resistance 3
|875.02
|Support 3
|861.37
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹868.65, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹870.8
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹868.65 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹861.57 and ₹881.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹861.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 881.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Steel's share price decreased by 0.54% to reach ₹866.1, while its counterparts are displaying mixed results. Tata Steel, Steel Authority of India, and Jindal Stainless are all experiencing declines, whereas Jindal Steel & Power is showing an increase. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.11% and 0.33%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|866.1
|-4.7
|-0.54
|913.95
|681.3
|208241.31
|Tata Steel
|164.3
|-1.3
|-0.79
|170.7
|104.1
|200607.89
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1002.25
|8.25
|0.83
|999.0
|503.0
|102238.33
|Steel Authority Of India
|164.9
|-1.45
|-0.87
|170.9
|80.5
|68112.36
|Jindal Stainless
|682.45
|-0.75
|-0.11
|747.9
|270.55
|56195.29
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -17.65% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As of 10 AM, the volume of Jsw Steel traded is down by 17.65% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹865.5, a decrease of 0.61%. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for understanding trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel touched a high of 874.0 & a low of 866.85 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|872.98
|Support 1
|865.83
|Resistance 2
|877.07
|Support 2
|862.77
|Resistance 3
|880.13
|Support 3
|858.68
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates:
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jsw Steel's share price dropped by 0.13% to reach ₹869.7, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Jindal Stainless is declining, but Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.32% and 0.23% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|869.7
|-1.1
|-0.13
|913.95
|681.3
|209106.88
|Tata Steel
|166.95
|1.35
|0.82
|170.7
|104.1
|203843.5
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1006.05
|12.05
|1.21
|999.0
|503.0
|102625.96
|Steel Authority Of India
|167.5
|1.15
|0.69
|170.9
|80.5
|69186.3
|Jindal Stainless
|673.0
|-10.2
|-1.49
|747.9
|270.55
|55417.15
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.49%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Jsw Steel indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹874, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹870.8
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹874 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹861.57 and ₹881.67 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹861.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 881.67 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.65%, currently trading at ₹876.50. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 23.93%, reaching ₹876.50. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 20.66% to 22,200.55 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.73%
|3 Months
|5.39%
|6 Months
|12.69%
|YTD
|-1.06%
|1 Year
|23.93%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|881.67
|Support 1
|861.57
|Resistance 2
|892.63
|Support 2
|852.43
|Resistance 3
|901.77
|Support 3
|841.47
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 0.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2540 k
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 11.63% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 51 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹881.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹883.5 & ₹863.75 yesterday to end at ₹881.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
