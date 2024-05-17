Active Stocks
Fri May 17 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 167.25 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 313.35 0.26%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 817.85 0.73%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 365.40 1.11%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,464.90 0.33%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel closed today at 907.3, up 2.36% from yesterday's 886.35
BackBack

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel closed today at ₹907.3, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹886.35

50 min read . Updated: 17 May 2024, 08:00 PM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 17 May 2024, by 2.36 %. The stock closed at 886.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 907.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights Premium
Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : JSW Steel's stock opened at 876.95 and closed at 870.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 888.2 and the low was 865. The market capitalization stands at 215,959.38 crore. The 52-week high and low are 913.95 and 681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87,206 shares.

Disclaimer

17 May 2024, 08:00:36 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Shareholding information

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel has a 6.59% MF holding & 11.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.61% in december to 6.59% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.32% in december to 11.05% in march quarter.

17 May 2024, 07:30:53 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Return metrics and efficiency

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 6.23% and its return on investment was 2.98%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.74% and 17.54% respectively.

17 May 2024, 07:11:22 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Financial performance

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: JSW Steel has shown an EPS growth of 34.40% and a revenue growth of 31.30% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1756990.00 cr, which is 5.87% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -6.11% for revenue and -60.31% in profit for the fourth quarter.

17 May 2024, 06:34:29 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 4.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
17 May 2024, 06:00:15 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jsw Steel's stock price has increased by 2.36% to reach 907.3, in line with the positive movement of its industry peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless. The overall market performance is also positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel907.320.952.36913.95681.3218147.26
Tata Steel167.251.350.81170.7104.1204209.79
Jindal Steel & Power1018.9513.651.361009.9503.0103941.88
Steel Authority Of India166.853.21.96170.980.568917.81
Jindal Stainless701.017.652.58747.9270.5557722.76
17 May 2024, 05:32:39 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: JSW Steel stock's low price today was 878.8 and the high price was 914.85.

17 May 2024, 04:37:12 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.82%; Futures open interest increased by 6.8%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 03:55:51 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed today at ₹907.3, up 2.36% from yesterday's ₹886.35

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price closed the day at 907.3 - a 2.36% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 923.73 , 937.47 , 959.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 887.48 , 864.97 , 851.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

17 May 2024, 03:49:10 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 3 PM is 44.06% higher than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Jsw Steel up to 3 PM has increased by 44.06% compared to the previous day, while the price has risen to 907.3, an increase of 2.36%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal further price drops.

17 May 2024, 03:35:29 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live:

17 May 2024, 03:10:02 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹905.4, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹886.35

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 895.28 & second resistance of 903.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 919.28. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 919.28 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 03:03:12 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 02:58:23 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days859.91
10 Days866.53
20 Days867.37
50 Days842.37
100 Days836.55
300 Days812.14
17 May 2024, 02:56:20 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 2 PM is 85.17% higher than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 2 PM has increased by 85.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 907.7, showing a 2.41% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 02:39:48 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 913.23 and 906.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 906.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 913.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1909.9Support 1903.5
Resistance 2913.8Support 2901.0
Resistance 3916.3Support 3897.1
17 May 2024, 02:15:39 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 4.81% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
17 May 2024, 02:11:08 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹909.05, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹886.35

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 895.28 & second resistance of 903.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 919.28. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 919.28 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 01:49:17 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 1 PM is 112.88% higher than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 1 PM is 112.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at 909.75, reflecting a 2.64% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a surge in trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 01:34:29 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 918.02 and 900.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 900.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 918.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1913.23Support 1906.23
Resistance 2916.62Support 2902.62
Resistance 3920.23Support 3899.23
17 May 2024, 01:11:48 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 2.44%; Futures open interest increased by 5.4%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 01:03:57 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's lowest price today was 878.8 and the highest price was 914.85.

17 May 2024, 12:45:04 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 136.19% higher than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Steel until 12 AM is 136.19% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 910.5, up by 2.72%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 12:33:46 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a peak of 914.85 and a low of 897.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1918.02Support 1900.92
Resistance 2924.98Support 2890.78
Resistance 3935.12Support 3883.82
17 May 2024, 12:28:50 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days859.91
10 Days866.53
20 Days867.37
50 Days842.37
100 Days836.55
300 Days812.14
17 May 2024, 12:20:34 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

17 May 2024, 12:10:09 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹911.75, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹886.35

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 895.28 & second resistance of 903.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 919.28. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of 919.28 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.

17 May 2024, 11:56:04 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 93.95% higher than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 11 AM is 93.95% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 911.95, reflecting a 2.89% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may signal further price declines.

17 May 2024, 11:39:04 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel reached a high of 901.0 and a low of 890.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 896.13 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1902.3Support 1892.1
Resistance 2906.75Support 2886.35
Resistance 3912.5Support 3881.9
17 May 2024, 11:31:01 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹897.85, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹886.35

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 895.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 903.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 903.87 then there can be further positive price movement.

17 May 2024, 11:13:46 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, JSW Steel's stock price has increased by 1.29% to reach 897.75, following the upward trend seen in its industry peers like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are also up by 0.26% and 0.37% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel897.7511.41.29913.95681.3215851.1
Tata Steel166.91.00.6170.7104.1203782.45
Jindal Steel & Power1019.514.21.411009.9503.0103997.98
Steel Authority Of India166.853.21.96170.980.568917.81
Jindal Stainless702.5519.22.81747.9270.5557850.4
17 May 2024, 11:05:01 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 3.75% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
17 May 2024, 10:45:48 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 17.38% higher than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 10 AM is 17.38% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at 893.05, up by 0.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.

17 May 2024, 10:35:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel touched a high of 892.0 & a low of 878.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1896.13Support 1883.03
Resistance 2900.62Support 2874.42
Resistance 3909.23Support 3869.93
17 May 2024, 10:13:17 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates:

17 May 2024, 09:54:29 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current share price of Jsw Steel is down by 0.19% at 884.65, while its counterparts like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.2% and 0.07% each, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel884.65-1.7-0.19913.95681.3212701.39
Tata Steel166.450.550.33170.7104.1203233.0
Jindal Steel & Power1014.59.20.92999.0503.0103487.94
Steel Authority Of India165.41.751.07170.980.568318.89
Jindal Stainless699.4516.12.36747.9270.5557595.13
17 May 2024, 09:45:21 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.46%; Futures open interest increased by 0.27%

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.

17 May 2024, 09:40:57 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹880.15, down -0.7% from yesterday's ₹886.35

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 880.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 871.28 and 895.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 871.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 895.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

17 May 2024, 09:15:08 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at 887.00. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 27.52% to reach 887.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.21%
3 Months6.73%
6 Months15.24%
YTD0.7%
1 Year27.52%
17 May 2024, 09:00:00 AM IST

Q4 Results Today: NHPC, ZEEL, Delhivery, Pfizer, JSW Steel, Bandhan Bank, Godrej Industries to post earnings on May 17

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/q4-results-today-nhpc-zeel-delhivery-pfizer-jsw-steel-bandhan-bank-godrej-industries-to-post-earnings-on-may-17-11715909015830.html

17 May 2024, 08:47:12 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1895.28Support 1871.28
Resistance 2903.87Support 2855.87
Resistance 3919.28Support 3847.28
17 May 2024, 08:34:28 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 2.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7877
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
17 May 2024, 08:16:38 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2636 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.

17 May 2024, 08:03:30 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹870.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 888.2 & 865 yesterday to end at 870.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue