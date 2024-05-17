Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : Jsw Steel closed today at 907.3, up 2.36% from yesterday's 886.35

Jsw Steel Share Price Highlights : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹876.95 and closed at ₹870.8 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹888.2 and the low was ₹865. The market capitalization stands at ₹215,959.38 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹913.95 and ₹681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 87,206 shares.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel has a 6.59% MF holding & 11.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.61% in december to 6.59% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.32% in december to 11.05% in march quarter.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel's ROE for the most recent fiscal year was 6.23% and its return on investment was 2.98%. The consensus estimates for ROE in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 14.74% and 17.54% respectively.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: JSW Steel has shown an EPS growth of 34.40% and a revenue growth of 31.30% in the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1756990.00 cr, which is 5.87% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -6.11% for revenue and -60.31% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 4.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|8
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jsw Steel's stock price has increased by 2.36% to reach ₹907.3, in line with the positive movement of its industry peers such as Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless. The overall market performance is also positive, with benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rising by 0.28% and 0.34% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|907.3
|20.95
|2.36
|913.95
|681.3
|218147.26
|Tata Steel
|167.25
|1.35
|0.81
|170.7
|104.1
|204209.79
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1018.95
|13.65
|1.36
|1009.9
|503.0
|103941.88
|Steel Authority Of India
|166.85
|3.2
|1.96
|170.9
|80.5
|68917.81
|Jindal Stainless
|701.0
|17.65
|2.58
|747.9
|270.55
|57722.76
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: JSW Steel stock's low price today was ₹878.8 and the high price was ₹914.85.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates the potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price closed the day at ₹907.3 - a 2.36% higher than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 923.73 , 937.47 , 959.98. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 887.48 , 864.97 , 851.23.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Jsw Steel up to 3 PM has increased by 44.06% compared to the previous day, while the price has risen to ₹907.3, an increase of 2.36%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by higher trading volume indicates a stable upward trend, whereas a decline in price with increased volume may signal further price drops.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹895.28 & second resistance of ₹903.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹919.28. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹919.28 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|859.91
|10 Days
|866.53
|20 Days
|867.37
|50 Days
|842.37
|100 Days
|836.55
|300 Days
|812.14
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 2 PM has increased by 85.17% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹907.7, showing a 2.41% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has been moving between 913.23 and 906.23 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 906.23 and selling near the hourly resistance at 913.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|909.9
|Support 1
|903.5
|Resistance 2
|913.8
|Support 2
|901.0
|Resistance 3
|916.3
|Support 3
|897.1
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹895.28 & second resistance of ₹903.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹919.28. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹919.28 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 1 PM is 112.88% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹909.75, reflecting a 2.64% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A rise in price accompanied by a surge in trading volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a drop in price with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 918.02 and 900.92 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider employing rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 900.92 and selling near the hourly resistance at 918.02.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|913.23
|Support 1
|906.23
|Resistance 2
|916.62
|Support 2
|902.62
|Resistance 3
|920.23
|Support 3
|899.23
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates the possibility of a positive price movement in the near future, suggesting that traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's lowest price today was ₹878.8 and the highest price was ₹914.85.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of JSW Steel until 12 AM is 136.19% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹910.5, up by 2.72%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with high volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a peak of 914.85 and a low of 897.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels, suggesting strong bullish momentum. Traders should assess potentially overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and consider adjusting their stop losses.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|918.02
|Support 1
|900.92
|Resistance 2
|924.98
|Support 2
|890.78
|Resistance 3
|935.12
|Support 3
|883.82
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹895.28 & second resistance of ₹903.87 indicating a strong bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹919.28. If the stock price breaks the final resistance of ₹919.28 then it indicates a strong buying interest and prices can escalate further.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 11 AM is 93.95% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹911.95, reflecting a 2.89% increase. Analyzing both volume and price is crucial for trend analysis. A price increase accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with high volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel reached a high of 901.0 and a low of 890.8 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 896.13 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|902.3
|Support 1
|892.1
|Resistance 2
|906.75
|Support 2
|886.35
|Resistance 3
|912.5
|Support 3
|881.9
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹895.28 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹903.87. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹903.87 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded by 10 AM is 17.38% higher than yesterday, with the price trading at ₹893.05, up by 0.76%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel touched a high of 892.0 & a low of 878.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|896.13
|Support 1
|883.03
|Resistance 2
|900.62
|Support 2
|874.42
|Resistance 3
|909.23
|Support 3
|869.93
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current share price of Jsw Steel is down by 0.19% at ₹884.65, while its counterparts like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are seeing gains today. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.2% and 0.07% each, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|884.65
|-1.7
|-0.19
|913.95
|681.3
|212701.39
|Tata Steel
|166.45
|0.55
|0.33
|170.7
|104.1
|203233.0
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1014.5
|9.2
|0.92
|999.0
|503.0
|103487.94
|Steel Authority Of India
|165.4
|1.75
|1.07
|170.9
|80.5
|68318.89
|Jindal Stainless
|699.45
|16.1
|2.36
|747.9
|270.55
|57595.13
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest in Jsw Steel indicates potential positive price movement ahead. Traders may consider maintaining their long positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹880.15 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹871.28 and ₹895.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹871.28 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 895.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.07% and is currently trading at ₹887.00. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 27.52% to reach ₹887.00. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 22.52% to 22403.85 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.21%
|3 Months
|6.73%
|6 Months
|15.24%
|YTD
|0.7%
|1 Year
|27.52%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|895.28
|Support 1
|871.28
|Resistance 2
|903.87
|Support 2
|855.87
|Resistance 3
|919.28
|Support 3
|847.28
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹888.2 & ₹865 yesterday to end at ₹870.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
