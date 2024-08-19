Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹900.8 and closed at ₹890.15, with a high of ₹911 and a low of ₹882.25. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹220,562.88 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹958.95 and a low of ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 231,741 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 231 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹911 & ₹882.25 yesterday to end at ₹905. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend