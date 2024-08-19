Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 19 Aug 2024, by 1.67 %. The stock closed at 890.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 905 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 900.8 and closed at 890.15, with a high of 911 and a low of 882.25. The company's market capitalization stood at 220,562.88 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 958.95 and a low of 723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 231,741 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2493 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 2.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 231 k.

19 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹890.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 911 & 882.25 yesterday to end at 905. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

