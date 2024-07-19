Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock on the last day opened at ₹927.45 and closed at ₹930.1. The high for the day was ₹927.45, while the low was ₹915.2. The market capitalization stood at ₹223,804.3 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹958.95 and ₹723.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9160 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price of JSW Steel has dropped by 1.61% today to reach ₹915.1, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, and Steel Authority of India are also experiencing declines. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.2% and 0.16% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|915.1
|-15.0
|-1.61
|958.95
|723.15
|222964.33
|Tata Steel
|162.8
|-3.55
|-2.13
|184.6
|114.25
|201871.77
|Jindal Steel & Power
|969.7
|-20.25
|-2.05
|1097.1
|581.9
|98917.94
|Jindal Stainless
|779.3
|-11.95
|-1.51
|848.0
|343.55
|64170.26
|Steel Authority Of India
|145.15
|-2.9
|-1.96
|175.65
|81.85
|59954.57
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹927.45 & ₹915.2 yesterday to end at ₹918.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.