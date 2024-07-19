Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 19 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:55 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 19 Jul 2024, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 930.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock on the last day opened at 927.45 and closed at 930.1. The high for the day was 927.45, while the low was 915.2. The market capitalization stood at 223,804.3 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 958.95 and 723.15 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 9160 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jul 2024, 09:55 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price of JSW Steel has dropped by 1.61% today to reach 915.1, following the trend of its industry peers. Companies like Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, Jindal Stainless, and Steel Authority of India are also experiencing declines. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are down by 0.2% and 0.16% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel915.1-15.0-1.61958.95723.15222964.33
Tata Steel162.8-3.55-2.13184.6114.25201871.77
Jindal Steel & Power969.7-20.25-2.051097.1581.998917.94
Jindal Stainless779.3-11.95-1.51848.0343.5564170.26
Steel Authority Of India145.15-2.9-1.96175.6581.8559954.57
19 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹930.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 927.45 & 915.2 yesterday to end at 918.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

