Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 20 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 20 Aug 2024, by 1.16 %. The stock closed at 907.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 918.5 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 910 and closed slightly lower at 907.95. The stock reached a high of 920 and a low of 903.8. The company's market capitalization stands at 223,853.04 crore. The 52-week high and low are 958.95 and 723.15, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 28,340 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1923.27Support 1907.17
Resistance 2929.68Support 2897.48
Resistance 3939.37Support 3891.07
20 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 1.52% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6555
    Buy7798
    Hold8877
    Sell5543
    Strong Sell3334
20 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 875 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2375 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 847 k & BSE volume was 28 k.

20 Aug 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹907.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 920 & 903.8 yesterday to end at 918.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

