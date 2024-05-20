Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stocks Drop in Trading Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel had a positive trading day with an open price of ₹892.95, closing at ₹907.3. The stock reached a high of ₹900.1 and a low of ₹885.8. With a market capitalization of ₹217202.0 crore, the 52-week high and low stand at 914.85 and 681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26291 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in JSW Steel indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹891.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹887.48 and ₹923.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹887.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 923.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel's stock price has dropped by -1.75% and is currently trading at ₹891.45. Over the past year, Jsw Steel's stock price has increased by 31.12% to ₹891.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|6.31%
|3 Months
|8.44%
|6 Months
|18.03%
|YTD
|3.09%
|1 Year
|31.12%
The Sajjan-led company has proposed ₹20,000 crore of capital expenditure for FY25, as it aims to raise its manufacturing capacity to 50 mt by 2030, from more than 29 mt currently.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|923.73
|Support 1
|887.48
|Resistance 2
|937.47
|Support 2
|864.97
|Resistance 3
|959.98
|Support 3
|851.23
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹900.1 & ₹885.8 yesterday to end at ₹907.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
