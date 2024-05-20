Hello User
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stocks Drop in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 20 May 2024, by -1.75 %. The stock closed at 907.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 891.45 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel had a positive trading day with an open price of 892.95, closing at 907.3. The stock reached a high of 900.1 and a low of 885.8. With a market capitalization of 217202.0 crore, the 52-week high and low stand at 914.85 and 681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 26291 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -1.82%; Futures open interest decreased by -1.36%

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and open interest in JSW Steel indicates a potential shift in the current bearish trend. The stock may reach a bottom or begin a reversal in the near future.

20 May 2024, 09:33 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹891.45, down -1.75% from yesterday's ₹907.3

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 891.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 887.48 and 923.73 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 887.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 923.73 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

20 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel's stock price has dropped by -1.75% and is currently trading at 891.45. Over the past year, Jsw Steel's stock price has increased by 31.12% to 891.45. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.61% to 22502.00 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.31%
3 Months8.44%
6 Months18.03%
YTD3.09%
1 Year31.12%
20 May 2024, 09:03 AM IST JSW Steel expects margins to improve in FY25 on cooling input costs: Joint MD

The Sajjan-led company has proposed 20,000 crore of capital expenditure for FY25, as it aims to raise its manufacturing capacity to 50 mt by 2030, from more than 29 mt currently.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/jsw-steel-expects-margins-to-improve-in-fy25-on-cooling-input-costs-joint-md-11716101109327.html

20 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1923.73Support 1887.48
Resistance 2937.47Support 2864.97
Resistance 3959.98Support 3851.23
20 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2636 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.82% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 87 k.

20 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹907.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 900.1 & 885.8 yesterday to end at 907.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

