Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 21 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹922 and closed at ₹917.45, experiencing a high of ₹922 and a low of ₹910.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹223,134.08 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock reached a high of ₹958.95 and a low of ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 29,906 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|923.77
|Support 1
|910.67
|Resistance 2
|930.38
|Support 2
|904.18
|Resistance 3
|936.87
|Support 3
|897.57
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 1.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 63.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 847 k & BSE volume was 28 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹922 & ₹910.55 yesterday to end at ₹915.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend