Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 21 May 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 891 per share. The stock is currently trading at 905.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 892.95 and closed at 907.3 with a high of 900.1 and a low of 885.8. The market capitalization was 217,202.0 crore. The 52-week high was 914.85 and the 52-week low was 681.3. The BSE volume was 26,291 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 May 2024, 09:40 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹905.4, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹891

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 898.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 906.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 906.03 then there can be further positive price movement.

21 May 2024, 09:24 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 1.43% and is currently trading at 903.70. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 28.39% to reach 903.70, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.51%
3 Months6.32%
6 Months15.87%
YTD1.2%
1 Year28.39%
21 May 2024, 08:48 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1898.42Support 1884.17
Resistance 2906.03Support 2877.53
Resistance 3912.67Support 3869.92
21 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 3.02% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5655
    Buy8777
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
21 May 2024, 08:22 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 664 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2556 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 638 k & BSE volume was 26 k.

21 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹907.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 900.1 & 885.8 yesterday to end at 907.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

