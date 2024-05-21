Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Rises in Positive Trading Trend

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹892.95 and closed at ₹907.3 with a high of ₹900.1 and a low of ₹885.8. The market capitalization was ₹217,202.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹914.85 and the 52-week low was ₹681.3. The BSE volume was 26,291 shares traded.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹898.42 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹906.03. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹906.03 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 1.43% and is currently trading at ₹903.70. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 28.39% to reach ₹903.70, while the Nifty index has risen by 22.87% to 22404.55 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.51%
|3 Months
|6.32%
|6 Months
|15.87%
|YTD
|1.2%
|1 Year
|28.39%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|898.42
|Support 1
|884.17
|Resistance 2
|906.03
|Support 2
|877.53
|Resistance 3
|912.67
|Support 3
|869.92
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 3.02% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.99% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 638 k & BSE volume was 26 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹900.1 & ₹885.8 yesterday to end at ₹907.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
