Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹910 and closed at ₹916.8. The stock reached a high of ₹927 and a low of ₹907.3. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹225,559.05 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹958.95 and ₹723.15, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 45,238 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 27.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1600 k & BSE volume was 45 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹927 & ₹907.3 yesterday to end at ₹925.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend