Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 22 Jul 2024, by -4.36 %. The stock closed at 930.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 889.55 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at 927.45 and closed at 930.10 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 927.45, while the low was 887. The market capitalization stood at 216,797.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were 958.95 and 723.15 respectively. The BSE recorded a volume of 237,302 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1915.58Support 1876.13
Resistance 2941.27Support 2862.37
Resistance 3955.03Support 3836.68
22 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 914.0, 2.75% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1140.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy9997
    Hold7777
    Sell4433
    Strong Sell3344
22 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2154 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.

22 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹930.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 927.45 & 887 yesterday to end at 889.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

