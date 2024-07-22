Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 22 Jul 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹927.45 and closed at ₹930.10 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹927.45, while the low was ₹887. The market capitalization stood at ₹216,797.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹958.95 and ₹723.15 respectively. The BSE recorded a volume of 237,302 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|915.58
|Support 1
|876.13
|Resistance 2
|941.27
|Support 2
|862.37
|Resistance 3
|955.03
|Support 3
|836.68
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹914.0, 2.75% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1140.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|9
|9
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 50.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 237 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹927.45 & ₹887 yesterday to end at ₹889.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.