Active Stocks
Wed May 22 2024 13:29:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 172.35 -1.12%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 439.25 0.99%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.55 -1.44%
  1. Kotak Mahindra Bank share price
  2. 1,697.10 0.00%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 373.05 0.31%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Dips in Trading Today
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Dips in Trading Today

28 min read . Updated: 22 May 2024, 01:33 PM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 923.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 919 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at 891.05 and closed at 891 with a high of 928.7 and a low of 890.85. The market capitalization was 225,071.9 crore. The 52-week high was 914.85 and the 52-week low was 681.3. The BSE volume for the day was 242,649 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:33:09 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 922.6 and 912.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 912.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 922.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1922.3Support 1917.55
Resistance 2924.95Support 2915.45
Resistance 3927.05Support 3912.8
22 May 2024, 01:17:22 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -0.15%; Futures open interest increased by 0.87%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate a possible negative price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 01:06:24 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's high for the day was 929.80 and the low was 906.25.

22 May 2024, 12:54:06 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 12 AM is -52.81% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 12 AM is 52.81% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 920.25, a decrease of 0.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume may indicate further price declines.

22 May 2024, 12:39:54 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a high of 921.5 and a low of 911.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 917.88 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1922.6Support 1912.3
Resistance 2927.2Support 2906.6
Resistance 3932.9Support 3902.0
22 May 2024, 12:25:29 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

22 May 2024, 12:23:55 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days887.38
10 Days870.60
20 Days871.08
50 Days847.10
100 Days837.70
300 Days813.77
22 May 2024, 12:15:50 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹919, down -0.51% from yesterday's ₹923.75

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 919 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 899.85 and 938.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 899.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 938.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:50:43 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is -52.77% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 11 AM is 52.77% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at 913.35, a decrease of 1.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:36:27 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 921.05 and 908.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 908.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 921.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1917.88Support 1907.48
Resistance 2924.37Support 2903.57
Resistance 3928.28Support 3897.08
22 May 2024, 11:27:21 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹911, down -1.38% from yesterday's ₹923.75

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at 911 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 899.85 and 938.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 899.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 938.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:17:01 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Jsw Steel's stock price dropped by 1.25% to reach 912.2, with its industry counterparts showing mixed results. Tata Steel, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power are experiencing an increase. The overall market performance is reflected in the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex, which are up by 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel912.2-11.55-1.25928.7687.7222257.74
Tata Steel172.4-1.9-1.09175.2104.3210497.87
Jindal Steel & Power1068.650.650.061074.9503.0109011.71
Steel Authority Of India168.7-5.5-3.16175.080.569681.96
Jindal Stainless695.25-5.85-0.83747.9276.557249.29
22 May 2024, 11:05:37 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 5.85% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5655
    Buy8777
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
22 May 2024, 10:52:32 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is -57.43% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 10 AM is down by 57.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 920, showing a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher trading volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:33:00 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel touched a high of 919.3 & a low of 906.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1921.05Support 1908.0
Resistance 2926.7Support 2900.6
Resistance 3934.1Support 3894.95
22 May 2024, 10:11:41 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 09:56:29 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jsw Steel's share price dropped by 1.15% to reach 913.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all declining, whereas Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly up, with gains of 0.12% and 0.05% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel913.1-10.65-1.15928.7687.7222477.03
Tata Steel172.4-1.9-1.09175.2104.3210497.87
Jindal Steel & Power1064.8-3.2-0.31074.9503.0108618.98
Steel Authority Of India169.15-5.05-2.9175.080.569867.84
Jindal Stainless710.99.81.4747.9276.558537.97
22 May 2024, 09:47:47 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading lower by -0.7%; Futures open interest increased by 0.23%

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

22 May 2024, 09:30:59 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹917.1, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹923.75

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 917.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 899.85 and 938.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 899.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 938.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:17:10 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has decreased by -0.44% and is currently trading at 919.65. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have seen a price increase of 31.06% to reach 919.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.76%
3 Months11.09%
6 Months19.03%
YTD4.91%
1 Year31.06%
22 May 2024, 08:50:29 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1937.47Support 1899.32
Resistance 2952.28Support 2875.98
Resistance 3975.62Support 3861.17
22 May 2024, 08:33:22 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 6.41% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5655
    Buy8777
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
22 May 2024, 08:18:48 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2822 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 118.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.

22 May 2024, 08:00:39 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹891 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 928.7 & 890.85 yesterday to end at 891. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue