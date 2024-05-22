Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Dips in Trading Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹891.05 and closed at ₹891 with a high of ₹928.7 and a low of ₹890.85. The market capitalization was ₹225,071.9 crore. The 52-week high was ₹914.85 and the 52-week low was ₹681.3. The BSE volume for the day was 242,649 shares traded.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 922.6 and 912.3 levels in the last hour. Traders may consider employing rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support level of 912.3 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 922.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|922.3
|Support 1
|917.55
|Resistance 2
|924.95
|Support 2
|915.45
|Resistance 3
|927.05
|Support 3
|912.8
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate a possible negative price trend in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel stock's high for the day was ₹929.80 and the low was ₹906.25.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 12 AM is 52.81% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹920.25, a decrease of 0.38%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher trading volume suggests a sustainable uptrend, while a negative price trend with increased volume may indicate further price declines.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel reached a high of 921.5 and a low of 911.2 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price surpassed the hourly resistance level of 917.88 (Resistance level 1), suggesting bullish momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|922.6
|Support 1
|912.3
|Resistance 2
|927.2
|Support 2
|906.6
|Resistance 3
|932.9
|Support 3
|902.0
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|887.38
|10 Days
|870.60
|20 Days
|871.08
|50 Days
|847.10
|100 Days
|837.70
|300 Days
|813.77
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹919 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹899.85 and ₹938.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹899.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 938.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 11 AM is 52.77% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently trading at ₹913.35, a decrease of 1.13%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for studying trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 921.05 and 908.0 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 908.0 and selling near the hourly resistance at 921.05.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|917.88
|Support 1
|907.48
|Resistance 2
|924.37
|Support 2
|903.57
|Resistance 3
|928.28
|Support 3
|897.08
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹911 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹899.85 and ₹938.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹899.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 938.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Today, Jsw Steel's stock price dropped by 1.25% to reach ₹912.2, with its industry counterparts showing mixed results. Tata Steel, Steel Authority Of India, and Jindal Stainless are declining, whereas Jindal Steel & Power are experiencing an increase. The overall market performance is reflected in the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex, which are up by 0.09% and 0.1% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|912.2
|-11.55
|-1.25
|928.7
|687.7
|222257.74
|Tata Steel
|172.4
|-1.9
|-1.09
|175.2
|104.3
|210497.87
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1068.65
|0.65
|0.06
|1074.9
|503.0
|109011.71
|Steel Authority Of India
|168.7
|-5.5
|-3.16
|175.0
|80.5
|69681.96
|Jindal Stainless
|695.25
|-5.85
|-0.83
|747.9
|276.5
|57249.29
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 10 AM is down by 57.43% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹920, showing a decrease of 0.41%. Monitoring both volume and price is crucial for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a strong upward trend, while a drop in price with higher trading volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel touched a high of 919.3 & a low of 906.25 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|921.05
|Support 1
|908.0
|Resistance 2
|926.7
|Support 2
|900.6
|Resistance 3
|934.1
|Support 3
|894.95
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Today, Jsw Steel's share price dropped by 1.15% to reach ₹913.1, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all declining, whereas Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both slightly up, with gains of 0.12% and 0.05% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|913.1
|-10.65
|-1.15
|928.7
|687.7
|222477.03
|Tata Steel
|172.4
|-1.9
|-1.09
|175.2
|104.3
|210497.87
|Jindal Steel & Power
|1064.8
|-3.2
|-0.3
|1074.9
|503.0
|108618.98
|Steel Authority Of India
|169.15
|-5.05
|-2.9
|175.0
|80.5
|69867.84
|Jindal Stainless
|710.9
|9.8
|1.4
|747.9
|276.5
|58537.97
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹917.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹899.85 and ₹938.0 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹899.85 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 938.0 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has decreased by -0.44% and is currently trading at ₹919.65. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have seen a price increase of 31.06% to reach ₹919.65. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.01% to 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.76%
|3 Months
|11.09%
|6 Months
|19.03%
|YTD
|4.91%
|1 Year
|31.06%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|937.47
|Support 1
|899.32
|Resistance 2
|952.28
|Support 2
|875.98
|Resistance 3
|975.62
|Support 3
|861.17
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 6.41% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 118.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹928.7 & ₹890.85 yesterday to end at ₹891. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
