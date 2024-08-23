Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:46 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 23 Aug 2024, by 0.91 %. The stock closed at 925.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 933.95 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 926.45 and closed slightly lower at 925.5. The stock reached a high of 935 and a low of 925, with a total BSE volume of 25,671 shares traded. The market capitalization stood at 227,618.45 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Steel is 958.95, while the 52-week low is 723.15.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Aug 2024, 08:46 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1936.83Support 1927.23
Resistance 2940.42Support 2921.22
Resistance 3946.43Support 3917.63
23 Aug 2024, 08:30 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 3.15% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy7778
    Hold8877
    Sell5563
    Strong Sell3334
23 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1099 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2247 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1073 k & BSE volume was 25 k.

23 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹925.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 935 & 925 yesterday to end at 933.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.