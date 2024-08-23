Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹926.45 and closed slightly lower at ₹925.5. The stock reached a high of ₹935 and a low of ₹925, with a total BSE volume of 25,671 shares traded. The market capitalization stood at ₹227,618.45 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Steel is ₹958.95, while the 52-week low is ₹723.15.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|936.83
|Support 1
|927.23
|Resistance 2
|940.42
|Support 2
|921.22
|Resistance 3
|946.43
|Support 3
|917.63
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 3.15% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 51.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1073 k & BSE volume was 25 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹935 & ₹925 yesterday to end at ₹933.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend