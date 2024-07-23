Explore
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 23 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 23 Jul 2024, by -0.56 %. The stock closed at 888.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 883.35 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel opened at 872.1 and closed at 889.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 893 and a low of 866. The market capitalization stood at 216,224.73 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Steel is 958.95 and the 52-week low is 723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 74,160 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jul 2024, 09:32:51 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹883.35, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹888.3

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 883.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 871.33 and 899.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 871.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 899.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 Jul 2024, 09:17:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at 890.85. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 12.98%, reaching 890.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.91%
3 Months-4.9%
6 Months9.94%
YTD0.94%
1 Year12.98%
23 Jul 2024, 08:45:01 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1899.58Support 1871.33
Resistance 2910.62Support 2854.12
Resistance 3927.83Support 3843.08
23 Jul 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 900.0, 1.44% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy7998
    Hold7777
    Sell6433
    Strong Sell3344
23 Jul 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2061 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.

23 Jul 2024, 08:00:10 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹889.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 893 & 866 yesterday to end at 887.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

