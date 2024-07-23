Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel Stock Drops in Trading Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel opened at ₹872.1 and closed at ₹889.55 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹893 and a low of ₹866. The market capitalization stood at ₹216,224.73 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Steel is ₹958.95 and the 52-week low is ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 74,160 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹883.35 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹871.33 and ₹899.58 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹871.33 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 899.58 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.29% and is currently trading at ₹890.85. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 12.98%, reaching ₹890.85. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.59% to 24509.25 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.91%
|3 Months
|-4.9%
|6 Months
|9.94%
|YTD
|0.94%
|1 Year
|12.98%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|899.58
|Support 1
|871.33
|Resistance 2
|910.62
|Support 2
|854.12
|Resistance 3
|927.83
|Support 3
|843.08
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 1.44% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|6
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.8% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹893 & ₹866 yesterday to end at ₹887.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.