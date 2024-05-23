Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 923.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 915.15 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 929.8 and closed at 923.75. The stock reached a high of 929.8 and a low of 906.25 during the trading session. The market capitalization of JSW Steel was 222,976.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 928.7, while the 52-week low was 687.7. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 73,945 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has decreased by -1.37% and is currently trading at 902.60. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have increased by 30.07% to 902.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.15%
3 Months8.19%
6 Months19.17%
YTD4.04%
1 Year30.07%
23 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1925.62Support 1904.37
Resistance 2937.08Support 2894.58
Resistance 3946.87Support 3883.12
23 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 5.53% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5655
    Buy8777
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
23 May 2024, 08:25 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2822 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 118.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.

23 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹923.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 929.8 & 906.25 yesterday to end at 923.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

