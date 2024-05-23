Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 23 May 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹929.8 and closed at ₹923.75. The stock reached a high of ₹929.8 and a low of ₹906.25 during the trading session. The market capitalization of JSW Steel was ₹222,976.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹928.7, while the 52-week low was ₹687.7. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 73,945 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has decreased by -1.37% and is currently trading at ₹902.60. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have increased by 30.07% to ₹902.60. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 23.39% to 22597.80 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.15%
|3 Months
|8.19%
|6 Months
|19.17%
|YTD
|4.04%
|1 Year
|30.07%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|925.62
|Support 1
|904.37
|Resistance 2
|937.08
|Support 2
|894.58
|Resistance 3
|946.87
|Support 3
|883.12
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 5.53% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 118.97% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 242 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹929.8 & ₹906.25 yesterday to end at ₹923.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend