Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 24 Jul 2024, by 0.71 %. The stock closed at 888.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 894.65 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened and closed at 888.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 896.05, while the low was 872.45. The market capitalization stood at 218040.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 958.95, and the 52-week low is 723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 36892 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1677 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2050 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1640 k & BSE volume was 36 k.

24 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹888.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 896.05 & 872.45 yesterday to end at 894.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

