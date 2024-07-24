Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened and closed at ₹888.3 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹896.05, while the low was ₹872.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹218040.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹958.95, and the 52-week low is ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 36892 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 18.22% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1640 k & BSE volume was 36 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹896.05 & ₹872.45 yesterday to end at ₹894.65. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.