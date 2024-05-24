Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel had a fluctuating day with the open price at ₹914.7, closing at ₹915.15. The stock reached a high of ₹920 and a low of ₹891. The market capitalization stood at ₹223,999.84 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹929.8 and ₹687.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 74,277 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 5.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹920 & ₹891 yesterday to end at ₹915.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend