Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock on the last day opened at ₹890.6 and closed at ₹893.15. The highest price reached during the day was ₹894.25, while the lowest was ₹880. The market capitalization stood at ₹214,811.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹958.95, and the 52-week low was ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 37,082 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|890.35
|Support 1
|875.4
|Resistance 2
|900.15
|Support 2
|870.25
|Resistance 3
|905.3
|Support 3
|860.45
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 2.11% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|6
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1519 k & BSE volume was 37 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹894.25 & ₹880 yesterday to end at ₹881.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.