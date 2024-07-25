Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -1.32 %. The stock closed at 893.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 881.4 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock on the last day opened at 890.6 and closed at 893.15. The highest price reached during the day was 894.25, while the lowest was 880. The market capitalization stood at 214,811.18 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 958.95, and the 52-week low was 723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 37,082 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1890.35Support 1875.4
Resistance 2900.15Support 2870.25
Resistance 3905.3Support 3860.45
25 Jul 2024, 08:33 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 900.0, 2.11% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy7998
    Hold7777
    Sell6433
    Strong Sell3344
25 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1556 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2040 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.71% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1519 k & BSE volume was 37 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹893.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 894.25 & 880 yesterday to end at 881.4. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.