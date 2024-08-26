Explore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 26 2024 13:13:10
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 154.80 0.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 819.10 0.47%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 413.80 2.99%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,646.00 1.25%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 522.55 1.99%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Shares Climb in Today's Trading Session
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Shares Climb in Today's Trading Session

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:11 PM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 940.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 942 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at 948.65 and closed at 940.15, with a high of 948.65 and a low of 937.05. The market capitalization stood at 228,776.1 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between 958.95 and 723.15. A total of 3,267 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:11:12 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest decreased by -1014.97%

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Jsw Steel indicates that the ongoing bullish trend may be weakening, and the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.

26 Aug 2024, 01:00:40 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel's stock experienced a high of 948.65 and a low of 937.05 today.

26 Aug 2024, 12:48:34 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.41% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, JSW Steel's trading volume is down by 25.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 944.35, a decrease of 0.45%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 12:34:27 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 945.93 and 937.58 in the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 937.58 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 945.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1943.13Support 1941.08
Resistance 2943.97Support 2939.87
Resistance 3945.18Support 3939.03
26 Aug 2024, 12:21:08 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days926.68
10 Days916.24
20 Days908.28
50 Days917.86
100 Days898.94
300 Days854.21
26 Aug 2024, 12:20:02 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:14:21 PM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹942, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹940.15

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at 942 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 933.45 and 946.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 933.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 946.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:45:07 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -26.48% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume of JSW Steel was 26.48% lower compared to the previous day, with the price at 940.75, down by 0.06%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward movement, while a price drop with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 11:33:08 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 946.6 and 940.5 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 940.5 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 946.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1945.93Support 1937.58
Resistance 2950.27Support 2933.57
Resistance 3954.28Support 3929.23
26 Aug 2024, 11:20:11 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹939.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹940.15

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at 939.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 933.45 and 946.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 933.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 946.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:14:15 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel's share price dropped by 0.24% today, trading at 937.9, while its peers showed mixed performance. Tata Steel and Jindal Stainless experienced declines, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India saw their share prices increase. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.62% and 0.67%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel937.9-2.25-0.24958.95723.15228519.55
Tata Steel153.85-0.3-0.19184.6114.25190773.79
Jindal Steel & Power963.43.80.41097.1581.998275.29
Jindal Stainless727.25-3.85-0.53848.0413.059884.28
Steel Authority Of India134.252.41.82175.6581.8555452.3
26 Aug 2024, 11:03:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 3.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy7778
    Hold8877
    Sell5563
    Strong Sell3334
26 Aug 2024, 10:48:56 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -6.09% lower than yesterday

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for JSW Steel is 6.09% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at 941.85, down by 0.18%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial metric for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:24:51 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹940.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 948.65 & 937.05 yesterday to end at 938.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue