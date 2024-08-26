Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Shares Climb in Today's Trading Session

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹948.65 and closed at ₹940.15, with a high of ₹948.65 and a low of ₹937.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹228,776.1 crore. The stock's 52-week range is between ₹958.95 and ₹723.15. A total of 3,267 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.86%; Futures open interest decreased by -1014.97%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price combined with a decrease in open interest in Jsw Steel indicates that the ongoing bullish trend may be weakening, and the stock could potentially reach a peak or begin to reverse in the near future.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel's stock experienced a high of ₹948.65 and a low of ₹937.05 today.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -25.41% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: As of 12 PM, JSW Steel's trading volume is down by 25.41% compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹944.35, a decrease of 0.45%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 945.93 and 937.58 in the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies, such as purchasing near the hourly support level of 937.58 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 945.93.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|943.13
|Support 1
|941.08
|Resistance 2
|943.97
|Support 2
|939.87
|Resistance 3
|945.18
|Support 3
|939.03
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|926.68
|10 Days
|916.24
|20 Days
|908.28
|50 Days
|917.86
|100 Days
|898.94
|300 Days
|854.21
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹942, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹940.15
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹942 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹933.45 and ₹946.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹933.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 946.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -26.48% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: By 11 AM, the trading volume of JSW Steel was 26.48% lower compared to the previous day, with the price at ₹940.75, down by 0.06%. Trading volume, alongside price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume typically signals a sustainable upward movement, while a price drop with higher volume may indicate a potential further decline.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The stock price has varied between 946.6 and 940.5 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 940.5 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 946.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|945.93
|Support 1
|937.58
|Resistance 2
|950.27
|Support 2
|933.57
|Resistance 3
|954.28
|Support 3
|929.23
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel trading at ₹939.1, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹940.15
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel share price is at ₹939.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹933.45 and ₹946.95 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹933.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 946.95 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: JSW Steel's share price dropped by 0.24% today, trading at ₹937.9, while its peers showed mixed performance. Tata Steel and Jindal Stainless experienced declines, whereas Jindal Steel & Power and Steel Authority of India saw their share prices increase. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.62% and 0.67%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|937.9
|-2.25
|-0.24
|958.95
|723.15
|228519.55
|Tata Steel
|153.85
|-0.3
|-0.19
|184.6
|114.25
|190773.79
|Jindal Steel & Power
|963.4
|3.8
|0.4
|1097.1
|581.9
|98275.29
|Jindal Stainless
|727.25
|-3.85
|-0.53
|848.0
|413.0
|59884.28
|Steel Authority Of India
|134.25
|2.4
|1.82
|175.65
|81.85
|55452.3
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 3.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -6.09% lower than yesterday
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, the trading volume for JSW Steel is 6.09% lower compared to yesterday, with the stock price at ₹941.85, down by 0.18%. Volume traded, alongside price, is a crucial metric for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹940.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹948.65 & ₹937.05 yesterday to end at ₹938.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend