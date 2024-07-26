Explore
Fri Jul 26 2024 09:31:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 160.15 1.71%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,087.65 -0.31%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 853.00 0.55%
  1. Nestle India share price
  2. 2,458.60 -0.88%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 513.60 1.34%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Rises in Trading Today
LIVE UPDATES

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Rises in Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:35 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 874.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 888.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 870, closed at 881.4, with the high reaching 880 and the low being 862.75. The market capitalization was 213105.17 crore. The 52-week high was 958.95 and the 52-week low was 723.15. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 54693 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:35:28 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: Jsw Steel trading at ₹888.6, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹874.4

Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of 880.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 889.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 889.15 then there can be further positive price movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:19:11 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.78% today, reaching 881.20. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have seen a price increase of 8.57% to 881.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.11%
3 Months-10.33%
6 Months7.21%
YTD-0.65%
1 Year8.57%
26 Jul 2024, 08:48:53 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1880.7Support 1863.1
Resistance 2889.15Support 2853.95
Resistance 3898.3Support 3845.5
26 Jul 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 900.0, 2.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy7998
    Hold7777
    Sell6433
    Strong Sell3344
26 Jul 2024, 08:17:42 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1691 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2056 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1636 k & BSE volume was 54 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:03:50 AM IST

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹881.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 880 & 862.75 yesterday to end at 874.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

