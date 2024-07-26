Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Rises in Trading Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹870, closed at ₹881.4, with the high reaching ₹880 and the low being ₹862.75. The market capitalization was ₹213105.17 crore. The 52-week high was ₹958.95 and the 52-week low was ₹723.15. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 54693 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Jsw Steel has surpassed the first resistance of ₹880.7 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹889.15. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹889.15 then there can be further positive price movement.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.78% today, reaching ₹881.20. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have seen a price increase of 8.57% to ₹881.20. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.11%
|3 Months
|-10.33%
|6 Months
|7.21%
|YTD
|-0.65%
|1 Year
|8.57%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|880.7
|Support 1
|863.1
|Resistance 2
|889.15
|Support 2
|853.95
|Resistance 3
|898.3
|Support 3
|845.5
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 2.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|9
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|6
|4
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|4
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 17.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1636 k & BSE volume was 54 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹880 & ₹862.75 yesterday to end at ₹874.4. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.