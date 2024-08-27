Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened at ₹948.65 and closed at ₹940.15, with a high of ₹968.4 and a low of ₹937.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹234576.54 crore. The stock traded 67394 shares on the BSE. Notably, the stock's 52-week high is ₹958.95, and its 52-week low is ₹723.15.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|976.53
|Support 1
|944.83
|Resistance 2
|988.57
|Support 2
|925.17
|Resistance 3
|1008.23
|Support 3
|913.13
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 6.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 8.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 67 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹968.4 & ₹937.05 yesterday to end at ₹962.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend