Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹916.55 and closed at ₹917.5 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹925 and the low was ₹906. The market capitalization stood at ₹221,490.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹929.8 and ₹687.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 137,320 shares.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|919.25
|Support 1
|900.8
|Resistance 2
|931.35
|Support 2
|894.45
|Resistance 3
|937.7
|Support 3
|882.35
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 4.9% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|7
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹925 & ₹906 yesterday to end at ₹917.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend