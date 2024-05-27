Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:45 AM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -0.92 %. The stock closed at 917.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 909.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at 916.55 and closed at 917.5 on the last day. The high for the day was 925 and the low was 906. The market capitalization stood at 221,490.24 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 929.8 and 687.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 137,320 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:45 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1919.25Support 1900.8
Resistance 2931.35Support 2894.45
Resistance 3937.7Support 3882.35
27 May 2024, 08:36 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 4.9% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5655
    Buy8787
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
27 May 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2804 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 38.15% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 74 k.

27 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹917.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 925 & 906 yesterday to end at 917.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

