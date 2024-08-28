Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -2.01 %. The stock closed at 963.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 943.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened and closed at 963.1. The stock reached a high of 966.6 and dipped to a low of 942.3. The company's market capitalization stood at 230,006.87 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Steel is 968.4, while the 52-week low is 723.15. A total of 54,342 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2323 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹963.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 966.6 & 942.3 yesterday to end at 943.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

