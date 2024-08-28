Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, JSW Steel opened and closed at ₹963.1. The stock reached a high of ₹966.6 and dipped to a low of ₹942.3. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹230,006.87 crore. The 52-week high for JSW Steel is ₹968.4, while the 52-week low is ₹723.15. A total of 54,342 shares were traded on the BSE.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹966.6 & ₹942.3 yesterday to end at ₹943.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend