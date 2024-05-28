Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹909.5 and closed at ₹909.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹919 and the low was ₹900.1. The market capitalization stands at 219918.7 crore. The 52-week high and low are ₹929.8 and ₹687.7 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 61580 shares traded.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.77% and is currently trading at ₹908.70. Over the past year, JSW Steel's shares have gained 28.54%, reaching ₹908.70. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 23.30% to 22,932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.25%
|3 Months
|7.68%
|6 Months
|15.33%
|YTD
|2.47%
|1 Year
|28.54%
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|914.57
|Support 1
|895.52
|Resistance 2
|926.38
|Support 2
|888.28
|Resistance 3
|933.62
|Support 3
|876.47
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 4.22% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1893 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹919 & ₹900.1 yesterday to end at ₹909.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend