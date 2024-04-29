Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened at ₹899.2 and closed at ₹886.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹902.45, while the low was ₹886.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹218,274.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹913.95 and ₹681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34,004 shares traded.
Jsw Steel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -34.33% lower than yesterday
The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 12 AM is 34.33% lower than yesterday, trading at ₹894.85, a decrease of 0.93%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between levels of 899.9 and 892.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 892.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 899.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|896.68
|Support 1
|894.43
|Resistance 2
|897.47
|Support 2
|892.97
|Resistance 3
|898.93
|Support 3
|892.18
Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|858.60
|10 Days
|865.49
|20 Days
|855.12
|50 Days
|830.24
|100 Days
|830.72
|300 Days
|807.63
Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹895.75, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹886.6
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹895.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹876.17 and ₹905.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹876.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 905.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹886.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹902.45 & ₹886.1 yesterday to end at ₹886.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
