Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
8 min read . 12:45 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 886.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 895.75 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : JSW Steel's stock opened at 899.2 and closed at 886.6 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 902.45, while the low was 886.1. The market capitalization stood at 218,274.06 crore. The 52-week high and low were 913.95 and 681.3 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 34,004 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 12:45 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update : Volume traded till 12 AM is -34.33% lower than yesterday

The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 12 AM is 34.33% lower than yesterday, trading at 894.85, a decrease of 0.93%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 12:35 PM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between levels of 899.9 and 892.05 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 892.05 and selling near the hourly resistance at 899.9.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1896.68Support 1894.43
Resistance 2897.47Support 2892.97
Resistance 3898.93Support 3892.18
29 Apr 2024, 12:23 PM IST Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days858.60
10 Days865.49
20 Days855.12
50 Days830.24
100 Days830.72
300 Days807.63
29 Apr 2024, 12:22 PM IST Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

29 Apr 2024, 12:11 PM IST Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹895.75, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹886.6

Jsw Steel share price is at 895.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 876.17 and 905.52 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 876.17 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 905.52 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Apr 2024, 11:49 AM IST Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 11 AM is -31.28% lower than yesterday

The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 11 AM is 31.28% lower than yesterday, with the price at 895.1, down by 0.96%. Volume traded and price are crucial indicators for trend analysis. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

29 Apr 2024, 11:39 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 906.77 and 890.42 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 890.42 and selling near the hourly resistance at 906.77.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1899.9Support 1892.05
Resistance 2904.45Support 2888.75
Resistance 3907.75Support 3884.2
29 Apr 2024, 11:20 AM IST Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹886.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 902.45 & 886.1 yesterday to end at 886.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.