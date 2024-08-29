Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Jsw Steel opened at ₹948.9 and closed at ₹943.75. The stock reached a high of ₹951.05 and a low of ₹935.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹231,042.66 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹968.4 and a low of ₹723.15. The BSE trading volume for the day was 58,814 shares.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|956.47
|Support 1
|939.97
|Resistance 2
|962.23
|Support 2
|929.23
|Resistance 3
|972.97
|Support 3
|923.47
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 4.59% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹951.05 & ₹935.1 yesterday to end at ₹948. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend