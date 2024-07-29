Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 29 Jul 2024, by 2.96 %. The stock closed at 874.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 900.3 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel opened at 877.4 and closed at 874.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 908.7 and a low of 875.4. The market capitalization was 219,417.41 crore. The 52-week high was 958.95 and the 52-week low was 723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 275,682 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 1933 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.

29 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹874.4 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 908.7 & 875.4 yesterday to end at 900.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

