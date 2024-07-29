Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : JSW Steel opened at ₹877.4 and closed at ₹874.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹908.7 and a low of ₹875.4. The market capitalization was ₹219,417.41 crore. The 52-week high was ₹958.95 and the 52-week low was ₹723.15. The BSE volume for the day was 275,682 shares traded.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.62% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹908.7 & ₹875.4 yesterday to end at ₹900.3. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.