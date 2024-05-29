Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at ₹902.05 and closed at ₹901.75 with a high of ₹915.6 and a low of ₹901. The market capitalization was ₹220515.64 crore. The 52-week high was ₹929.8 and the 52-week low was ₹691.5. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 107,864 shares traded.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 4.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1893 k & BSE volume was 61 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹915.6 & ₹901 yesterday to end at ₹901.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend