Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went up today, 29 May 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 901.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 905.05 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, JSW Steel opened at 902.05 and closed at 901.75 with a high of 915.6 and a low of 901. The market capitalization was 220515.64 crore. The 52-week high was 929.8 and the 52-week low was 691.5. The BSE volume for JSW Steel was 107,864 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:30 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 4.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8887
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
29 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1955 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2759 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 29.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1893 k & BSE volume was 61 k.

29 May 2024, 08:00 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹901.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 915.6 & 901 yesterday to end at 901.75. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

