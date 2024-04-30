Active Stocks
Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at ₹882.6, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹896

43 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:04 PM IST
Livemint

Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -1.5 %. The stock closed at 896 per share. The stock is currently trading at 882.6 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Stock Price TodayPremium
Jsw Steel Stock Price Today

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 899.2, closed at 886.6, with a high of 902.45 and a low of 886.1. The market capitalization was 218176.6 crore, with a 52-week high of 913.95 and a 52-week low of 681.3. The BSE volume was 67813 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:04:54 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Shareholding information

Jsw Steel has a 6.59% MF holding & 11.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.61% in december to 6.59% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.32% in december to 11.05% in march quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:34:30 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency

Jsw Steel's return on equity (ROE) was 6.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 2.98%. Analysts predict that the ROE will increase to 14.74% in the current fiscal year and to 17.54% in the upcoming fiscal year.

30 Apr 2024, 07:08:28 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live : Financial performance

Jsw Steel has shown an EPS growth of 34.40% and a revenue growth of 31.30% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1756990.00 cr, which is 5.87% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -6.11% in revenue and -60.31% in profit for the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:30:04 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 2.05% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy8776
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
30 Apr 2024, 06:03:15 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Jsw Steel's stock price dropped by 1.5% to reach 882.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all declining, whereas Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel882.6-13.4-1.5913.95681.3212208.5
Tata Steel164.95-2.45-1.46170.7104.1201401.53
Jindal Steel & Power925.6-16.3-1.73946.0503.094419.35
Steel Authority Of India164.25-0.55-0.33170.580.567843.88
Jindal Stainless708.08.051.15747.9270.5558299.17
30 Apr 2024, 05:31:23 PM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of 880.1 and a high of 900.9 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 04:34:53 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 1.1%

The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 03:54:03 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹882.6, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹896

Jsw Steel share price closed the day at 882.6 - a 1.5% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 896.35 , 910.9 , 919.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 873.65 , 865.5 , 850.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:50:29 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -6.45% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 3 PM is 6.45% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped to 882.6, down 1.5%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 03:31:40 PM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:10:49 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹882.9, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹896

The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of 886.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 878.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of 878.37 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:01:02 PM IST

Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 03:00:02 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days858.60
10 Days865.49
20 Days855.12
50 Days830.24
100 Days830.72
300 Days807.70
30 Apr 2024, 02:51:30 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -33.71% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 2 PM is 33.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 887.4, showing a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 02:40:46 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel reached a peak of 894.35 and a low of 889.2 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 891.33 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 888.72 and 887.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1892.93Support 1887.78
Resistance 2896.22Support 2885.92
Resistance 3898.08Support 3882.63
30 Apr 2024, 02:16:05 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 02:07:22 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹892.75, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹896

Jsw Steel share price is at 892.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 886.93 and 903.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 886.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 903.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:50:04 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -38.04% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of JSW Steel until 1 PM is 38.04% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 893.9, a decrease of 0.23%. The volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 01:39:12 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 894.13 and 887.73 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 887.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 894.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1895.28Support 1891.33
Resistance 2896.62Support 2888.72
Resistance 3899.23Support 3887.38
30 Apr 2024, 01:16:42 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 0.52%

A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 01:00:43 PM IST

JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range

JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated between 886.6 and 900.9 on the current day.

30 Apr 2024, 12:52:59 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.11% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 12 AM is 41.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 891.9, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price in order to observe trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:40:46 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 892.17 and 885.12 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 885.12 and selling near hourly resistance at 892.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1894.13Support 1887.73
Resistance 2896.77Support 2883.97
Resistance 3900.53Support 3881.33
30 Apr 2024, 12:21:43 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:20:36 PM IST

30 Apr 2024, 12:14:02 PM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹890.45, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹896

Jsw Steel share price is at 890.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 886.93 and 903.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 886.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 903.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:45:49 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -48.44% lower than yesterday

The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 11 AM is down by 48.44% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at 887.9, showing a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:36:41 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 896.97 and 886.12 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 886.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 896.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1892.17Support 1885.12
Resistance 2896.58Support 2882.48
Resistance 3899.22Support 3878.07
30 Apr 2024, 11:23:34 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹888.2, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹896

Jsw Steel share price is at 888.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 886.93 and 903.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 886.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 903.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:15:12 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Jsw Steel's share price decreased by 0.8% to reach 888.8, while its industry counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all declining, whereas Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. In general, benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel888.8-7.2-0.8913.95681.3213699.2
Tata Steel165.65-1.75-1.05170.7104.1202256.22
Jindal Steel & Power934.0-7.9-0.84946.0503.095276.23
Steel Authority Of India163.45-1.35-0.82170.580.567513.44
Jindal Stainless708.08.051.15747.9270.5558299.17
30 Apr 2024, 10:46:29 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.22% lower than yesterday

The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 10 AM is down by 46.22% compared to yesterday, with the price at 891.8, a decrease of 0.47%. Volume traded is a crucial factor along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased trading volume indicates a sustainable rise, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:35:45 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

Jsw Steel touched a high of 899.55 & a low of 888.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1896.97Support 1886.12
Resistance 2903.68Support 2881.98
Resistance 3907.82Support 3875.27
30 Apr 2024, 10:15:58 AM IST

Jsw Steel Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:56:29 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers

Today, JSW Steel's stock price dropped by 0.22% to reach 894, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of performances. Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India are declining, while Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both up by 0.29% and 0.38%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
JSW Steel894.0-2.0-0.22913.95681.3214949.46
Tata Steel167.0-0.4-0.24170.7104.1203904.55
Jindal Steel & Power940.1-1.8-0.19946.0503.095898.48
Steel Authority Of India164.2-0.6-0.36170.580.567823.23
Jindal Stainless702.32.350.34747.9270.5557829.81
30 Apr 2024, 09:40:36 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%

A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.

30 Apr 2024, 09:32:57 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹895.9, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹896

Jsw Steel share price is at 895.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 886.93 and 903.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 886.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 903.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:17:14 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at 897.35. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 23.50% to reach 897.35. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.79%
3 Months6.32%
6 Months21.95%
YTD1.76%
1 Year23.5%
30 Apr 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1903.28Support 1886.93
Resistance 2911.07Support 2878.37
Resistance 3919.63Support 3870.58
30 Apr 2024, 08:35:31 AM IST

30 Apr 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2989 k

The trading volume yesterday was 32.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1956 k & BSE volume was 67 k.

30 Apr 2024, 08:00:57 AM IST

Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹886.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 902.45 & 886.1 yesterday to end at 886.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

