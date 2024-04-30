Jsw Steel share price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel closed today at ₹882.6, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹896

Jsw Steel Share Price Today : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹899.2, closed at ₹886.6, with a high of ₹902.45 and a low of ₹886.1. The market capitalization was ₹218176.6 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹913.95 and a 52-week low of ₹681.3. The BSE volume was 67813 shares traded.
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Shareholding information
Jsw Steel has a 6.59% MF holding & 11.05% FII holding as per filings in the march quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 6.61% in december to 6.59% in march quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.32% in december to 11.05% in march quarter.
Jsw Steel share price Today : Return metrics and efficiency
Jsw Steel's return on equity (ROE) was 6.23% in the most recent fiscal year, with a return on investment (ROI) of 2.98%. Analysts predict that the ROE will increase to 14.74% in the current fiscal year and to 17.54% in the upcoming fiscal year.
Jsw Steel share price Live : Financial performance
Jsw Steel has shown an EPS growth of 34.40% and a revenue growth of 31.30% over the last 3 years. In the trailing twelve months, the company has a revenue of 1756990.00 cr, which is 5.87% higher than the revenue of the most recent fiscal year. The company is predicted to have a growth of -6.11% in revenue and -60.31% in profit for the fourth quarter.
Jsw Steel share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 2.05% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|8
|7
|7
|6
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers
Today, Jsw Steel's stock price dropped by 1.5% to reach ₹882.6, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority Of India are all declining, whereas Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|882.6
|-13.4
|-1.5
|913.95
|681.3
|212208.5
|Tata Steel
|164.95
|-2.45
|-1.46
|170.7
|104.1
|201401.53
|Jindal Steel & Power
|925.6
|-16.3
|-1.73
|946.0
|503.0
|94419.35
|Steel Authority Of India
|164.25
|-0.55
|-0.33
|170.5
|80.5
|67843.88
|Jindal Stainless
|708.0
|8.05
|1.15
|747.9
|270.55
|58299.17
JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range
JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated between a low of ₹880.1 and a high of ₹900.9 on the current day.
Jsw Steel share price Live : Futures trading lower by -1.37%; Futures open interest increased by 1.1%
The decrease in futures price and increase in open interest for Jsw Steel indicate a potential for downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel closed today at ₹882.6, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹896
Jsw Steel share price closed the day at ₹882.6 - a 1.5% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 896.35 , 910.9 , 919.05. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 873.65 , 865.5 , 850.95.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 3 PM is -6.45% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 3 PM is 6.45% lower than yesterday, while the price has dropped to ₹882.6, down 1.5%. Both volume traded and price are key indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel Live Updates
Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹882.9, down -1.46% from yesterday's ₹896
The current market price of Jsw Steel has broken the first support of ₹886.93 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹878.37. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹878.37 then there can be further negative price movement.
Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|858.60
|10 Days
|865.49
|20 Days
|855.12
|50 Days
|830.24
|100 Days
|830.72
|300 Days
|807.70
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 2 PM is -33.71% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 2 PM is 33.71% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹887.4, showing a decrease of 0.96%. Volume traded, along with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased trading volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest a potential further decrease in prices.
Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel reached a peak of 894.35 and a low of 889.2 in the previous trading hour. The stock price dropped below the hourly support of 891.33 (Support level 1) in the last hour, suggesting a bearish sentiment. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring for additional support at 888.72 and 887.38.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|892.93
|Support 1
|887.78
|Resistance 2
|896.22
|Support 2
|885.92
|Resistance 3
|898.08
|Support 3
|882.63
Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹892.75, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹896
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹892.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹886.93 and ₹903.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹886.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 903.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 1 PM is -38.04% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of JSW Steel until 1 PM is 38.04% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹893.9, a decrease of 0.23%. The volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 894.13 and 887.73 levels in the past hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 887.73 and selling near the hourly resistance at 894.13.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|895.28
|Support 1
|891.33
|Resistance 2
|896.62
|Support 2
|888.72
|Resistance 3
|899.23
|Support 3
|887.38
Jsw Steel share price Live : Futures trading lower by -0.47%; Futures open interest increased by 0.52%
A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel, indicates the possibility of negative price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
JSW Steel share price live: Today's Price range
JSW Steel stock's price fluctuated between ₹886.6 and ₹900.9 on the current day.
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -41.11% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Jsw Steel until 12 AM is 41.11% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹891.9, a decrease of 0.46%. Volume traded is a crucial factor to analyze alongside price in order to observe trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between 892.17 and 885.12 levels in the past hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near hourly support at 885.12 and selling near hourly resistance at 892.17.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|894.13
|Support 1
|887.73
|Resistance 2
|896.77
|Support 2
|883.97
|Resistance 3
|900.53
|Support 3
|881.33
Jsw Steel Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Jsw Steel share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live :Jsw Steel trading at ₹890.45, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹896
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹890.45 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹886.93 and ₹903.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹886.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 903.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -48.44% lower than yesterday
The volume of Jsw Steel traded until 11 AM is down by 48.44% compared to yesterday, with the price trading at ₹887.9, showing a decrease of 0.9%. Volume traded is a crucial indicator, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with increased volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 896.97 and 886.12 in the last hour. Traders could potentially use rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 886.12 and selling near the hourly resistance at 896.97.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|892.17
|Support 1
|885.12
|Resistance 2
|896.58
|Support 2
|882.48
|Resistance 3
|899.22
|Support 3
|878.07
Jsw Steel share price update :Jsw Steel trading at ₹888.2, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹896
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹888.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹886.93 and ₹903.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹886.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 903.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel share price Today : Volume traded till 10 AM is -46.22% lower than yesterday
The trading volume of Jsw Steel by 10 AM is down by 46.22% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹891.8, a decrease of 0.47%. Volume traded is a crucial factor along with price for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased trading volume indicates a sustainable rise, while a negative price trend with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Jsw Steel share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update
Jsw Steel touched a high of 899.55 & a low of 888.7 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|896.97
|Support 1
|886.12
|Resistance 2
|903.68
|Support 2
|881.98
|Resistance 3
|907.82
|Support 3
|875.27
Jsw Steel Live Updates
Jsw Steel share price live: Stock Peers
Today, JSW Steel's stock price dropped by 0.22% to reach ₹894, while its counterparts are experiencing a mix of performances. Tata Steel, Jindal Steel & Power, and Steel Authority of India are declining, while Jindal Stainless is showing an upward trend. In general, the Nifty and Sensex benchmark indices are both up by 0.29% and 0.38%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|JSW Steel
|894.0
|-2.0
|-0.22
|913.95
|681.3
|214949.46
|Tata Steel
|167.0
|-0.4
|-0.24
|170.7
|104.1
|203904.55
|Jindal Steel & Power
|940.1
|-1.8
|-0.19
|946.0
|503.0
|95898.48
|Steel Authority Of India
|164.2
|-0.6
|-0.36
|170.5
|80.5
|67823.23
|Jindal Stainless
|702.3
|2.35
|0.34
|747.9
|270.55
|57829.81
Jsw Steel share price NSE Live : Futures trading lower by -0.04%; Futures open interest increased by 0.29%
A decrease in futures price and an increase in open interest for Jsw Steel may indicate potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their short positions.
Jsw Steel share price Today :Jsw Steel trading at ₹895.9, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹896
Jsw Steel share price is at ₹895.9 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹886.93 and ₹903.28 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹886.93 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 903.28 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Jsw Steel share price live: Price Analysis
The share price of JSW Steel has increased by 0.15% and is currently trading at ₹897.35. Over the past year, JSW Steel shares have gained 23.50% to reach ₹897.35. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.79%
|3 Months
|6.32%
|6 Months
|21.95%
|YTD
|1.76%
|1 Year
|23.5%
Jsw Steel share price update : Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|903.28
|Support 1
|886.93
|Resistance 2
|911.07
|Support 2
|878.37
|Resistance 3
|919.63
|Support 3
|870.58
Jsw Steel share price Today : Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2989 k
The trading volume yesterday was 32.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1956 k & BSE volume was 67 k.
Jsw Steel share price Live :Jsw Steel closed at ₹886.6 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹902.45 & ₹886.1 yesterday to end at ₹886.6. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
