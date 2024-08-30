Hello User
Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2024, by -1.01 %. The stock closed at 949.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 939.8 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jsw Steel opened at 947.9 and closed slightly higher at 949.35. The stock reached a high of 950 and a low of 930.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of 229,044.19 crore, the stock traded 43,073 shares on the BSE. It remains close to its 52-week high of 968.4, significantly above its 52-week low of 723.15.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 08:48 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1956.47Support 1939.97
Resistance 2962.23Support 2929.23
Resistance 3972.97Support 3923.47
30 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 904.5, 3.76% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy6655
    Buy7779
    Hold8877
    Sell5563
    Strong Sell3334
30 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 2323 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹949.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 950 & 930.75 yesterday to end at 939.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

