Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Jsw Steel opened at ₹947.9 and closed slightly higher at ₹949.35. The stock reached a high of ₹950 and a low of ₹930.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹229,044.19 crore, the stock traded 43,073 shares on the BSE. It remains close to its 52-week high of ₹968.4, significantly above its 52-week low of ₹723.15.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|956.47
|Support 1
|939.97
|Resistance 2
|962.23
|Support 2
|929.23
|Resistance 3
|972.97
|Support 3
|923.47
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹904.5, 3.76% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|7
|9
|Hold
|8
|8
|7
|7
|Sell
|5
|5
|6
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.11% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 54 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹950 & ₹930.75 yesterday to end at ₹939.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend