Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹907.95 and closed at ₹900.45. The high for the day was ₹908.45 and the low was ₹895.15. The market cap stood at 219344.3 crore. The 52-week high was ₹958.95 and the 52-week low was ₹723.15. The BSE volume was 24283 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|906.95
|Support 1
|892.1
|Resistance 2
|915.85
|Support 2
|886.15
|Resistance 3
|921.8
|Support 3
|877.25
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹900.0, 0.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1170.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|7
|7
|9
|8
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|7
|Sell
|6
|6
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1066 k & BSE volume was 24 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹908.45 & ₹895.15 yesterday to end at ₹900. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.