Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 900.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 900 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 907.95 and closed at 900.45. The high for the day was 908.45 and the low was 895.15. The market cap stood at 219344.3 crore. The 52-week high was 958.95 and the 52-week low was 723.15. The BSE volume was 24283 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:47 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1906.95Support 1892.1
Resistance 2915.85Support 2886.15
Resistance 3921.8Support 3877.25
30 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 900.0, 0.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1170.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy7798
    Hold7777
    Sell6643
    Strong Sell3334
30 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1090 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 1857 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 41.27% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1066 k & BSE volume was 24 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹900.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 908.45 & 895.15 yesterday to end at 900. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

