Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : Jsw Steel stock price went down today, 30 May 2024, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 906.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 902.9 per share. Investors should monitor Jsw Steel stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at 900, closed at 906.85 with a high of 909.8 and a low of 896.8. The market cap stood at 219,991.79 crore. The 52-week high was at 929.8 and the low was at 691.5. The BSE volume traded was 81,268 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1908.88Support 1895.33
Resistance 2916.22Support 2889.12
Resistance 3922.43Support 3881.78
30 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 864.5, 4.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 605.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1017.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5555
    Buy9887
    Hold7778
    Sell3335
    Strong Sell4442
30 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel volume yesterday was 1822 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 2796 k

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1740 k & BSE volume was 81 k.

30 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: Jsw Steel closed at ₹906.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 909.8 & 896.8 yesterday to end at 906.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.