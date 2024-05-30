Jsw Steel Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, JSW Steel opened at ₹900, closed at ₹906.85 with a high of ₹909.8 and a low of ₹896.8. The market cap stood at ₹219,991.79 crore. The 52-week high was at ₹929.8 and the low was at ₹691.5. The BSE volume traded was 81,268 shares.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Jsw Steel on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|908.88
|Support 1
|895.33
|Resistance 2
|916.22
|Support 2
|889.12
|Resistance 3
|922.43
|Support 3
|881.78
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹864.5, 4.25% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹605.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1017.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|5
|5
|Buy
|9
|8
|8
|7
|Hold
|7
|7
|7
|8
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|5
|Strong Sell
|4
|4
|4
|2
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1740 k & BSE volume was 81 k.
Jsw Steel Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹909.8 & ₹896.8 yesterday to end at ₹906.85. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend